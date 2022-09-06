Ganesh Chaturthi: There is no point in keeping any commercial relationship with God, says Rahul Vaidya

After having been a part of reality shows, many music videos, Rahul Vaidya is simply raring to go. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, he spoke exclusively to Mid-Day Online about the festival and also revealed a secret that his wife told him about God
After having been a part of reality shows, many music videos, Rahul Vaidya is simply raring to go. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, he spoke exclusively to Mid-Day Online about the festival and also revealed a secret that his wife told him about God.
What do you find unique about this year’s Ganeshotsav?
We all are celebrating this festival after two years. That itself is unique.
Three dishes that you associate with the festival ‘Ganeshotsav’?
Ukhidche modak, kaju katlis, loads and loads of pedhas...
What is your all-time favourite Ganeshotsav song in Bollywood?
Deva Shree Ganesha from Agnipath
What has been your most vivid childhood memory about ‘Ganeshotsav’?
I started singing because of Ganeshotsav. Out of nowhere, my mother told me to go to the pandal and sing a song. And the first ever song that I sang was ‘Ganesh Bhajan’.
Three wishes that you want to ask Lord Ganesha.
I learnt something very nice from my wife. She told me never ask for anything from God. If at all you have to ask, just ask for good health and happiness. There is no point in keeping any commercial relationship with God
