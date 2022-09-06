Exclusive: Sunny Leone and Remo D’Souza reveal the reason for doing the garba song ‘Naach Baby’

‘Naach Baby’ is currently streaming on YouTube and other streaming platforms.
A couple of days back, the makers of the garba song ‘Naach Baby’ released the song’s teaser, which promises that the song will be the ultimate song of the season. We caught up with Sunny Leone and Remo D’Souza to get more details about the track.
Speaking exclusively to Mid-Day, Sunny Leone said, “Naach Baby’ is a quintessential garba track with amazing beats. I fell in love with the song the moment I heard it. I immediately said yes to do this song because my rakhi brother Hitendra Kapopara had asked me to do it. It was fun shaking a leg with Remo D’Souza”.
On his part, Remo D’Souza said, “The garba song simply reminded me of my childhood and growing up years in Gujarat. Since it is a garba song, its connected to Gujarat, where I spent my childhood. When I heard the song and also the treatment that the makers were planning to give it, there was no way I could say no to it”.
When we spoke to the song’s producer Meet Ahir about Sunny Leone’s presence in the song, he said, “Sunny is as bright as the name sounds. Her presence on the set, dedication to the rehearsals, and working through all the stress was just amazing. It was great that she found time for us. I am highly excited to see what the world feels after seeing the music video. I can only be grateful to her.”
Penned by lyricist Kumaar, the song has been directed by Punit J Pathak
