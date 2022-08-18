Dandiya fever for Sunny Leone

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 August,2022 09:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Leone takes out time from Ginna promotions to shoot Navratri number produced by her stylist

Sunny Leone. Pic/Instagram


Sunny Leone is ready to put on her dancing shoes again. The actor will shoot for the dandiya number, Naach baby, at a suburban studio this week under the supervision of choreographer Remo D’Souza.


Although she is caught up with the promotions for her Telugu film Ginna, Leone reworked her dates to accommodate the dance number as it marks the production debut of her long-time stylist Hitendra Kapopara. For long, Kapopara wanted to back a song that captured the spirit of Navratri. “As soon as I heard this track, I knew I had to produce it. If you are planning to make it big, who better than Sunny and Remo? Sunny has been my family and friend for years,” says the first-time producer.


The song is composed by Vipin Patwa, who also sung it with Bhoomi Trivedi, while the video will be directed by Punit Pathak. Eager to try her hand at dandiya, Leone says, “When I first came to India, I was exposed to the country’s diversity. Over the years, Navratri has become a favourite, and I enjoy playing dandiya. I was excited when Hitendra brought the concept to me. Working with Remo is always a joy.”

