Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah introduces new Nattu Kaka

Kiran Bhatt

Theatre veteran Kiran Bhatt to play the new Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Producer Asit Kumarr Modi welcomes Kiran Bhatt as Nattu Kaka.

As the saying goes, the show must go on. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set to introduce Kiran Bhatt, a theater veteran with over 40 years of theater experience, as the new Nattu Kaka. Interestingly, the reel life Nattu Kakas had been real life friends! Kiran Bhatt and Ghanshyam Nayak went way back during their initial years in the theater industry.

The audiences’ were sad to know of the demise of Ghanshyam Nayak. Nattu Kaka, played by the late actor, has always been Jethalal’s trustworthy and reliable employee ever since the show started in July 2008. Their equation in the show is what has always entertained the audiences. Fondly remembered by the cast and crew for playing Natwarlal Prabhashankar Undhaiwala aka Nattu Kaka, Ghanshyam Nayak lost his battle with cancer last year.

Commenting on the same, Kiran Bhatt says, “It’s almost like the old Nattu Kaka is bringing in the new Nattu Kaka and I am glad to be doing the role of my dear friend Ghanshyam. It is a very emotional role for me and I hope to do justice to the role Ghanshyam excelled in ever since the beginning.”

Asit Kumarr Modi, creative visionary behind the entire character universe, while welcoming the new Nattu kaka into the family, says, “Recently as we inaugurated the new showroom of Gada Electronics, it still did not feel complete and something was missing. We had to bring Nattu Kaka back. The love that we have been showered with ever since we began in 2008 is immense and we hope that the audience embraces Nattu Kaka as he is all set to return to Jethalal’s newly inaugurated store."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audiences for almost 14 years now. While the characters have always remained a household name, the show has also managed to have an emotional connection with the audience. The creative visionary behind the show and its character universe, Asit Kumarr Modi can be credited for the same.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a long-running daily comedy show, first aired in 2008 and now in its 14th year with over 3400 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gokuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telugu on YouTube. The show is created and authored by Asit Kumarr Modi.