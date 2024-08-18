Fans would remember the two actors’ playful banter last year, after Shraddha Kapoor had posted a picture of herself, with the caption reading, “Need dhoop like Jaadoo"

From spirit to superhero

Who had the best weekend of all? We’d say Shraddha Kapoor. While Stree 2 continued its dominance at the box office, there is promise of another big-ticket project for the actor. The buzz suggests that Shraddha is set to join the cast of Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4. Fans would remember the two actors’ playful banter last year, after Shraddha had posted a picture of herself, with the caption reading, “Need dhoop like Jaadoo.” When Hrithik wrote, “He is coming. Will tell him,” she had expressed her excitement, saying, “For real? When? What? Where? Tell, tell.” While their interaction had caught the attention of fans, who believed it was the actors’ way of hinting at their possible collaboration, now reports indicate that she has been chosen as the leading lady. So, will we see the new jodi on screen? Come on, Shraddha, tell, tell.

Work like Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan took to his personal blog to reveal that his colleagues often ask him why he continues to work even at the age of 81. The megastar, who currently hosts the 16th season of the game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, said that he struggles to answer the question as he treats every offer as another job opportunity. “What else could possibly be the reason?” he asked, adding, “Others have their own conditions, and like to exercise their model to be prime. Wear my shoes, and find out. Maybe you are right, maybe not. You have the liberty to [draw] your conclusions, and I have the liberty [to] work.” The veteran said his reason is “enclosed, shuttered and locked.” “I work. Period. Got a problem with that? Then get to work and find out.”

Stupid, dumb, and all about protein shakes

Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of Emergency, has once again pointed her gun at the Hindi film fraternity. Appearing on a podcast, she revealed that she struggles to befriend her contemporaries because she is “not a Bollywood kind of person.” She said, “I can’t be friends with Bollywood people for sure. They are so full of themselves. They are stupid, dumb, and [all about] protein shakes. If they are not shooting, their routine [revolves around] physical training, sleep and hitting the gym again. They are like grasshoppers; totally blank. How can you be friends with such people? They have no idea about what is going on [around them]. They meet, and drink. I will be shocked to find a decent person in Bollywood who can talk beyond cars.”

Tough times

Abhishek Banerjee is riding high with Stree 2, but things weren’t always hunky-dory for him. The actor recalled how he was fired as a casting director from Agneepath (2012). “It was then taken over by Jogi [Mallang] bhai. We were removed. Karan sir didn’t like our casting,” he said in an interview. Considering the film was backed by Karan Johar and helmed by Karan Malhotra, it isn’t clear whom he was referring to.

Mohanlal hospitalized

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was recently hospitalised in Kochi after suffering high fever, breathing difficulties, and muscle pain. A respiratory infection is reportedly suspected, and the actor has been recommended five-day rest. He has also been advised against visiting crowded places. Mohanlal recently returned to Kochi after completing the Gujarat schedule of his upcoming film, L2: Empuraan.