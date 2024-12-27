Shraddha Kapoor is rounding up the year, with a major throwback. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video capturing her key moments from 2024

Shraddha Kapoor

Listen to this article Shraddha Kapoor shares major throwback video as she wraps up 2024 in style x 00:00

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor, who was recently seen in ‘Stree 2’, is rounding up the year, with a major throwback. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video capturing her key moments from 2024. The video shows the actress enjoying some lip-smacking food, posing in front of a mic during a recording session, celebrating Holi with her friends, and enjoying the company of her loved ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

She wrote in the caption, “Koi mat bolna ke late aaya post, Christmas aur New Year ke beech mein sab maaf hai. Feb + Mar ‘24 throwback”. Earlier, the actress attended the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Finale Race 2024. The event is a highlight on the global sporting calendar, and is known for attracting celebrities and fans from all over the world. Shraddha joined an illustrious lineup of past attendees, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and global names like Naomi Campbell and Orlando Bloom.

In the motorsport world, tensions have escalated between F1 drivers Max Verstappen, who is expecting a child, and George Russell. The row followed after Max Verstappen was handed a one-place grid penalty for driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying last time out in Qatar, leading the Max Verstappen to state that he had “lost all respect” for Russell over how he felt the Briton behaved at the stewards’ hearing.

The last season of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was won by Max Verstappen followed by Charles Leclerc at second position and George Russell at the third position. Meanwhile, 2024 has been an incredible year for Shraddha, as ‘Stree 2’ raced ahead of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ to become the biggest hit in Hindi cinema before it was beaten by the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever