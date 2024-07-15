Breaking News
Shreya Ghoshal, AR Rahman’s performance on ‘Barso Re’ at Anant-Radhika’s Mangal Utsav an ode to Mumbai monsoon 

Updated on: 15 July,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Oshin Fernandes | oshin.fernandes@mid-day.com

The song ‘Barso Re’ is from the film ‘Guru’, rumored to be a biopic of Dhirubhai Ambani.

Shreya Ghoshal, AR Rahman

Music maestro AR Rahman and singing sensation Shreya Ghoshal added a soulful touch to the wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with their live performance. Several videos from the occasion surfaced online in which the duo could be seen enthralling the guests with their soulful voice.


A clip that stands out is of Rahman and Shreya singing ‘Barso Re’ from the film ‘Guru’, rumored to be a biopic of Dhirubhai Ambani. However, the film’s director Mani Ratnam refuted the claims and asserted that it was a work of fiction. ‘Guru’ featured Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Shreya's calming vocals talk about enjoying the rain to the utmost in the song. Aishwarya's dance performance was the highlight besides the lyrics. That being said, the performance at the reception was an ode to the Mumbai monsoon. 



Celebrities like Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Ravindra Jadeja, and Arshdeep Singh attended the Mangal Utsav function of Anant and Radhika.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

Radhika's entrance stole the spotlight with its sheer beauty and emotional depth. The bride, adorned in a stunning ivory and red ensemble blending traditional motifs with modern aesthetics, arrived on a peacock-shaped boat. Her arrival was made even more magical with a live rendition by Shreya, which added to the enchantment of the moment. The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. 

On Saturday, a Shubh Aashirwad ceremony was conducted for the newlyweds, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi also came. Many respected religious leaders attended the event, including Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Sadananda Saraswati and Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand, who were warmly welcomed with standing ovations. Adding a musical touch to the Shubh Aashirwad function, music maestros Shankar Mahadevan, along with Shreya, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Sonu Nigam, and Hariharan performed a soul-stirring rendition of the bhajan 'Ram Ram Jai Raja Ram'.

(With inputs from ANI)

