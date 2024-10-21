Shreya Ghoshal helped a fan propose to his lady love at her Kolkata concert. In the video, Shreya is seen pausing her concert midway to assist the man in proposing to his lady love

In Pic: Shreya Ghoshal

Listen to this article Shreya Ghoshal creates aww moment as she helps man propose to his lady love at Kolkata concert, watch video x 00:00

Shreya Ghoshal's Kolkata concert took a romantic turn when a man went down on one knee to propose to the love of his life, and the heartwarming video is stealing hearts. In the video, Shreya is seen pausing her concert midway to assist the man in proposing to his lady love, creating a heartwarming moment that has the nation swooning over the clip. The video, which is going viral on X, has garnered many reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Y'all a proposal happened in the Shreya Ghoshal concert and she helped 😭❤️I'm screaming 😭 pic.twitter.com/Cg1G2otV73 — Ganesh✨ (@GaneshDGN) October 19, 2024

Shreya Ghoshal helped a guy propose to his lady love

During the interaction, Shreya was playfully talking to the couple, asking their names. The man introduced himself as Rishi, while his girlfriend shared that her name is Antara. As she encouraged him to go ahead and propose, Shreya said, "Propose karna toh achche se karna. You have one chance" (If you're going to propose, do it nicely). She further added, "You’re doing it publicly. Everyone is watching; thousands of people are here." Later in the video, Rishi is seen going down on his knees as he made the heartfelt proposal.

About Shreya Ghoshal’s concert

Shreya Ghoshal's Kolkata concert was part of her 'All Hearts Tour', during which she will visit cities including Chandigarh, Hyderabad, and Lucknow, with international performances set for Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland.

Shreya's Kolkata concert was originally supposed to happen earlier, but she postponed it due to ongoing protests in West Bengal following the alleged murder and sexual assault of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The concert was scheduled for September 14, 2024. Shreya took to Instagram and shared a long note regarding the postponement.

Shreya Ghoshal on postponing her concert

The note she posted reads, "With an aching heart and deep sorrow, my promoters (Ishq FM) and I wish to reschedule our concert 'Shreya Ghoshal Live, All Hearts Tour Ishq FM Grand Concert', which was originally scheduled for the 14th of September 2024, to a new date in October 2024. This concert was highly anticipated by all of us, but it is absolutely imperative for me to take a stand and join you all in solidarity. I sincerely pray for the respect and safety of women in this world, not just our country."