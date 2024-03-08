Shreyas Talpade and Tanishaa Mukerji starrer 'Luv You Shankar' to hit theaters on April 19

The animated movie 'Luv You Shankar' starring Shreyas Talpade and Tanishaa Mukerji to release on April 19th after Ram Navami

Prepare for a cinematic spectacle like no other as 'Luv You Shankar' prepares to grace the silver screens on April 19, 2024. Directed by the visionary filmmaker Rajiv S Ruia and produced by the dynamic Sunita Desai and co produced by Ramira Taneja, this captivating masterpiece promises to enthrall audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances.

Featuring a stellar cast including the seasoned talents of Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, Tanishaa Mukerji, Elakshi Gupta, Abhimanyu Singh, Hemant Pandey, Master Mann Gandhi, and Prateek Jain "Luv You Shankar" is poised to be a cinematic spectacle that will leave a lasting impression on viewers.

Renowned musician Vardan Singh, serving as both music director and singer, has infused the film with soul-stirring melodies that elevate every scene. Additionally, choreographer Arvind Singh's excellence add a dynamic flair to the film.

The decision to release the film on the weekend of Ram Navami holds a special significance, marking it as a momentous occasion for audiences to come together and celebrate the auspicious day. Additionally, the alignment with Maha Shivratri further amplifies the spiritual aura surrounding the release, making it a truly divine experience for movie lovers.

Shreyas Talpade expressed his excitement, stating, "Working on 'Luv You Shankar' has been an incredible journey filled with passion and dedication. It's a film that holds a special place in my heart, and I can't wait for audiences to experience its magic."

Tanishaa Mukerji added, "Being a part of 'Luv You Shankar' has been a truly fulfilling experience. It's a film that celebrates the human spirit and the power of love, and I'm excited for audiences to embark on this divine journey with us."

Additionally, the makers of the film have released an announcement video on the auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri, further heightening the anticipation surrounding the release of 'Luv You Shankar.' This stunning video, unveiled on their social media platforms, features breathtaking shots of Benaras accompanied by powerful and captivating background music.

Instantly resonating with the audience, it sets the stage for the film's highly anticipated release on April 19, 2024. With each frame, the video offers a glimpse into the mystical world of "Luv You Shankar," leaving viewers eagerly awaiting the full soulful experience.

Producer Sunita Desai expressed her satisfaction, "Producing 'Luv You Shankar' has been a rewarding endeavor. From the initial concept to the final product, it's been a collaborative effort filled with passion and dedication. I'm proud of what we've achieved."

Bringing 'Luv You Shankar' to fruition has been a testament to the power of collaboration and creativity. Every step of the way, we've strived to deliver a cinematic experience that exceeds expectations and touches the hearts of our audience. This film is a celebration of passion and dedication, and I'm honored to have been part of this extraordinary journey" said the co-producer Ramira Taneja

Director Rajiv S Ruia shared his emotions, "As a filmmaker, 'Luv You Shankar' is a project that I hold close to my heart. It's a story that resonates with me personally, and I poured my heart and soul into every aspect of its making."

'Luv You Shankar' is set to redefine the magic of Indian cinema. Scheduled for release on April 19, 2024, coinciding with Ram Navami weekend and Maha Shivratri, it promises to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression for years to come.