Now, with reports claiming Shreyas Talpade's involvement in a multi-crore chit fund scam making headlines, the actor's team has finally reacted and refuted the claims

Shreyas Talpade

Yesterday, reports came in that a fraud case was registered against several individuals, including Bollywood star Shreyas Talpade. The case was registered for duping people out of crores under the guise of a chit fund scheme. Now, with these reports making headlines, the actor's team has finally reacted and refuted the claims. Shreyas Talpade’s team has issued an official statement in light of him being named in a multi-crore chit fund scam.

Shreays Talpade’s team puts out an official statement

While talking to the actor’s official account, his team has rubbished the reports of the actor being named in the scam and termed the actor’s involvement in fraud or misconduct as completely false and baseless.

The actor’s team said in the statement, “It is deeply unfortunate that in today's world, a person's hard-earned reputation appears to be vulnerable to undue tarnishment by unfounded rumours. Recent reports alleging Mr. Shreyas Talpade's involvement in fraud or misconduct are completely false, baseless, and devoid of any merit whatsoever. As a public figure, Mr. Talpade, like many other celebrities, is frequently invited to various corporate and annual events, which he attends as and when possible.”

The team said that beyond such appearances, the actor has no association whatsoever with the company in question.

“Needless to say, Mr. Talpade has no nexus whatsoever with any fraudulent or unlawful acts as are being alleged and/or circulated. We urge everyone to verify facts before spreading misinformation and request that Mr. Talpade's name be kept away from these baseless rumours. Mr. Talpade is a law-abiding citizen who remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, honesty, and professionalism in all of his endeavours,” they added.

About the fraud case against Shreyas Talpade

Earlier, it was reported in the media that a company called The Loni Urban Multistate Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society Limited targeted villagers by promising high returns on investments. The company’s agents are said to have collected large sums of money from locals, as they lured them with the claim that their investments would double within a short period—a stark reminder of what happened with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in Phir Hera Pheri.

Shreyas’ personal life

Shreyas Talpade, renowned for his Golmaal fame, reportedly suffered a heart attack in December 2023. Reportedly, Shreyas was perfectly fine and had been shooting for Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle the entire day. After returning home, he complained about feeling uneasy and subsequently collapsed.