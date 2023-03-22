Shreyas Talpade shares how he celebrates Gudi Padwa every year

On this auspicious day, Shreyas Talpade wishes all his fans a very happy Gudi Padwa

Shreyas Talpade's Instagram

Gudi Padwa is here, and with its beautiful, colorful decorations, it has also brought with it a wave of new hope and beginnings. The new Maharashtrian year starts on this day, and many customs are designed to welcome the new year. Celebrities are excited to participate in the festivities to celebrate the Maharashtrian New Year, which marks the beginning of spring. Actor Shreyas Talpade opens up and describes how he brings in the new year.

He says, ‘This is one of the most important day for me and my family. There is a lot to do, as in the evening, relatives and friends come over to our place. I am involved in the preparations myself.’

He goes on to say, ‘I will spend the entire day today with my family. We perform the rituals in the morning and later go for lunch. Sometimes we do catch a movie as well. I prefer to start the New Year with my family and take their blessings. On this auspicious day, I would love to wish all my dear fans a very happy Gudi Padwa.’

Shreyas Talpade was last seen in the biographical sports drama film ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe?’ directed by Jayprad Desai. The film was premiered on Disney+Hotstar. Shreyas was portrayed as an Indian cricketer, Pravin Tambe. Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Anjali Patil played pivotal roles in the film.

On the work front, Shreyas Talpade is now working on the production of his forthcoming film, 'Emergency,' alongside Kangana Ranaut. In the film, he will play the part of the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a well-known politician and former Prime Minister of India. In addition to Emergency, he will star in the upcoming 'Golmaal 5' sequel to Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal' franchise.