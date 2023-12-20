Shreyas Talpade's wife Deepti informed that the actor has been discharged from the hospital, and the actor is now in good health

In Pic: Shreyas Talpade and Deepti Shreyas Talpade

Listen to this article Shreyas Talpade's wife Deepti shared that the actor is back home 'safe and sound', thank well-wishers in long post x 00:00

Shreyas Talpade, renowned for his Golmaal fame, reportedly suffered a heart attack last week. He was promptly rushed to Bellevue Hospital in Andheri, where doctors performed angioplasty on him. Today, his wife, Deepti Shreyas Talpade, took to her Instagram to share the amazing news with the actor's friends and fans. Deepti informed that Shreyas has been discharged from the hospital, and the actor is now in good health.



While sharing a series of pictures on her Instagram story, Deepti wrote, “My life, Shreyas, is back home... safe and sound. I would argue with Shreyas saying I don't know where to put my faith in. Today I know the answer to my question, GOD Almighty. He was with me that evening when this drastic event happened in our lives. I don't think I ll ever question his existence henceforth.”

She further continued and said, “I wish to take a moment and thank the good samaritans of our city. That evening I called for help, sought a hand and I got 10 of them. While Shreyas lay inside the car, they didn't know who they were helping.....yet they came running.”

The actress thanked all the actor’s fans, friends and the hospital staff for being super concerned about Shreyas’ health. She further wrote, “To all those people, you were God incarnate that evening for us. Thank you. I hope my message reaches you. Please know that I shall be eternally grateful to you from the core of my being.

That's the spirit of this great city Mumbai. That's what makes Mumbai. We were not left to fend for ourselves. We were taken care of.

That evening God operated through each & everyone of you...from every corner of the world...And for that, I am truly humbled.... & I shall be eternally grateful.”

While posting the pictures with quotes, she captioned, “Expressing heartfelt gratitude for the incredible support and warm wishes. Your messages have been my pillar of strength. I may not have replied individually, but each one is deeply appreciated. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart”

Reportedly, Shreyas was perfectly fine and had been shooting for Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome to the Jungle' the entire day. After returning home, he complained about feeling uneasy, and subsequently, he collapsed. Following this, he was promptly taken to the hospital.

The film 'Welcome to the Jungle' commenced filming on Wednesday in Mumbai. Alongside Shreyas, the movie boasts an ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev, and the singer-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh.