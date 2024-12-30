Shweta Tiwari, who was recently seen in ‘Singham Again’, was asked about her daughter Palak Tiwari’s dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan. Here's what she said

Shweta and Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Shweta Tiwari on Palak-Ibrahim Ali Khan's relationship rumours: 'My daughter is dating every 3rd guy' x 00:00

Popular television actor Shweta Tiwari strongly reacted to rumours of her daughter Palak Tiwari dating Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Palak and Ibrahim, who have been photographed together on multiple occasions, and were even rumoured to have jetted off to the Maldives for a romantic getaway, set tongues wagging about their alleged affair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shweta Tiwari unfazed by Palak-Ibrahim Ali Khan's relationship rumours

In an interview with SCREEN, Shweta Tiwari, who was recently seen in ‘Singham Again’, was asked about her daughter Palak’s dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan. She replied, “Rumors don’t bother me anymore, in all these years I have realized people’s memory only last for 4 hours. They will forget the news after that, so why bother? As per rumours, my daughter is dating every third guy, and I am getting married every year. As per the internet, I am already married thrice. These things don’t affect me now, earlier they did when social media was not there and when some journalist never liked writing good things about you. Negativity about actors sell. After dealing with that era, this doesn’t affect me.”

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s work front

Palak has made a name for herself after featuring opposite Harrdy Sandhu in the 'Bijlee Bijlee' song. She debuted in Bollywood in the movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ alongside Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vijender Singh.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who will soon make his screen debut, worked as an assistant director on the upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles along with an illustrious cast of Jaya Bachchan, her 'Sholay' co-star Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and several others. The film has been directed by Karan Johar who is known to be close to Ibrahim's father Saif Ali Khan, and is a dear friend of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Earlier this year, Karan Johar hinted at a new project with a legacy actor who will be making his debut with the film. The majority of fans speculated that the film is 'Sarzameen' starring South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim. However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited.