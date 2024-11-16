While Palak Tiwari was the first to share her photo dump from the exotic paradise, Ibrahim Ali Khan stunned everyone with his post which also led to reactions from netizens

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan at the Maldives

Listen to this article Rumoured lovebirds Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan vacay together in the Maldives x 00:00

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari, who have been rumoured to be dating each other for a while now, jetted off to the Maldives for a romantic getaway. While Palak was the first to share her photo dump from the exotic paradise, Ibrahim stunned everyone with his post which also led to reactions from netizens.

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan vacay together in the Maldives

Palak took to Instagram and shared pictures and videos flaunting her beachwear, enjoying some floating breakfast, and basking in the sun. Ibrahim on the other hand shared sizzling pool pictures setting the internet ablaze. Interestingly, the two also had a date night, since Palak’s video shows a heart-shaped decor at the dinner table.

Netizens flooded Ibrahim’s Instagram post with comments about Palak. One user wrote, “He and Palak aren’t even trying to hide it.”

“Means it is confirmed that you are dating Palak,” added another.

Another user commented, “Palak and him celebrating their dating anniversary.”

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s work front

Palak has made a name for herself after featuring opposite Harrdy Sandhu in the 'Bijlee Bijlee' song. She debuted in Bollywood in the movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ alongside Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vijender Singh.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who will soon make his screen debut, worked as an assistant director on the upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles along with an illustrious cast of Jaya Bachchan, her 'Sholay' co-star Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and several others. The film has been directed by Karan Johar who is known to be close to Ibrahim's father Saif Ali Khan, and is a dear friend of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Earlier this year, Karan Johar hinted at a new project with a legacy actor who will be making his debut with the film. The majority of fans speculated that the film is 'Sarzameen' starring South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim. However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited.