Palak Tiwari

Listen to this article Palak Tiwari thanks Salman Khan for all she's learnt so far, hints at exciting new project x 00:00

Mesmerising everyone with her ravishing self, young actress Palak Tiwari opens about her excitement for her upcoming project as she says, “I want people to see my next film because because it’s a completely different genre and I’m very excited for people to see something that I’m extremely proud of. After seeing something that I know I’ve really given my all to, and I don’t say this often but this is something I am looking forward to.”

Palak Tiwari thanks Salman Khan

The actress also spoke about her unconventional debut in the song ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ as she said, “My debut was very different, with my song Bijlee Bijlee with director Arvindr sir and debut hero Harrdy, wherever I’m today I am because of that song. That album has given me a lot and I’m very grateful for it but deep down my heart always wanted to act.”

Additionally, talking about her experience with working with some of the biggest names from Salman Khan to now working in a Sanjay Dutt production she said, “I’ve worked with some of the best names in my first film, that I’ve learnt so much. So my second film is now like a part 2 for me Both of them being completely different from each other I’ve learnt so much in part 1, I gave it all in part 2. I was prepared because of everything I’ve learnt from Salman sir. And I really want to try my hands on all kinds of genres in the future and my second film is my attempt towards that.

About Palak Tiwari's personal life

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is an upcoming actor whose debut fans have been looking forward to. However, well before his debut, he became a social media sensation with a spotlight on his personal life. He has time and again been spotted with actor Palak Tiwari, the daughter of Shweta Tiwari. Recently, Ibrahim and Palak were snapped as they went out for a dinner date at Lyla in Mumbai.

This is not the first time that the rumoured couple have been spotted together. Previously, the two have been spotted together at parties, concerts, and eateries. However, Palak has denied being a in relationship with Ibrahim. Back in 2022, when the duo was first spotted together, Palak had hidden her face causing the video to go viral. Talking about the incident to Siddharth Kannan, Palak revealed that she sometimes hides her face because of her mother, actress Shweta Tiwari, and not for any other reason.