While web shows may have put their female characters on a pedestal, actor Shweta Tripathi says Mirzapur, the movie, will pander to the male-dominated front-row audience

Shweta Tripathi Sharma

Listen to this article Shweta Tripathi makes BIG revelation about Mirzapur: The Film's story, says, 'It is going to be a chapter from...' x 00:00

“In school I was that student whom parents and friends used to tell me to work hard and study. And then, right now, I am such a front-bencher,” says Shweta Tripathi Sharma, with a hint of surprise. It’s been a great year for her as she delivered two of the OTT’s most watched shows - Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein and Mirzapur. After Masaan’s success, Sharma took an unusual route to fame by choosing OTT shows over big ticket commercial movies. “I didn’t take that quintessential path, that a heroine should be like this. I want to tell so many people that do not lose on your purpose and your intent. Because to me, that is the most important thing. Following your dreams is not going to be easy. But at least you're waking up to do what you want to do rather than just doing a job and earning money. A few days ago, I saw Richa and Ali's film, which is Girls Who Be Girls. I feel that there is a change that is happening. I'm so glad that not just me, but people around me, people that I look up to, everybody is trying to bring about a change,” she says.

ADVERTISEMENT

The success of two big shows have been pivotal. “I don't think a season has been ever announced so soon after. As an actor, now because it's been a few years, I can feel an energy shift. I'm feeling better because I know there is a buzz around us. And I know people want to collaborate with me. We know that Shweta is bankable. She delivers. It does matter what your relevance is. And now because of Mirzapur and Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein coming out this year, and the curiosity that people have and the love that the character has got, that gives me that extra power. I have got two film scripts. And both slice of life movies. I would have never imagined that after Mirzapur and Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein I will get a slice of life. But that is what I love. That people themselves only don't want to typecast me. There is a certain worth in the projects that come to me.”

A still from the teaser of the film

And Mirzapur has become a feature film which will roll soon. “I'm always happy when suddenly people recognize me but I know there is a certain love that they have for me because of Golu. They love Golu and what makes me really happy is when these pretty girls wearing stockings with makeup on and hair done up they come up to me and they are big fans of that character. They don't look or feel anything like her.”

We tell her that one of the most beautiful things about Mirzapur is that fact, especially in the second season the women of power are front and center. She says the movie might be different. “See the thing is that somewhere this is the male world. Women are not the side characters here. I know the majority are men and the power is with men. So that will reflect. So the film I think is definitely going to follow the world and writing and language of Mirzapur but I think it's going to be more of a testosterone heavy film. Now in the trailer and the teaser that we've seen we see Compounder and Munna. That means it is going to be a chapter from season one. In season one the women were part of it and in the film they will be part of it. It feels great that we are the first OTT series to be a movie but it's also a responsibility because of the love and respect we've got from the audience. The creators, especially Gurmeet, are such good human beings. I love him so much. Because they care about even an actor, the writer, even the spot boys. They will only be happy when everyone is doing well. So when you have that intention, the story will thrive and shine.”