Siddhant Chaturvedi shares a heartfelt note as he wraps shooting for his upcoming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

Siddhant has been bestowed with so many titles on his name that makes him a favourite superstar of this generation

Ever since his debut, Siddhant Chaturvedi has stunned us with his impeccable performances in his vibrant filmography. After holding up the breaths of the masses with his charismatic presence in the character of Zain in his last release Gehraiyaan, the actor has now finally wrapped up the shoot of his next Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Taking to his social media, Siddhant shared a beautiful picture where he can be seen hugging his co-stars Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav with a cute smile on his face.

Siddhant has been bestowed with so many titles in his name that makes him a favourite superstar of this generation. While the audience was eagerly waiting for his next, this news of wrapping up 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' has come as a treat for his fans to watch him on the big screen soon.

Talking about his future lineups, Siddhant will be next seen in 'Phone Bhoot' with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter and ‘Yudhra' where he takes on a heavy dose of action.

