Siddharth Anand has finalized the script for his next film, and reports suggest that he is planning to cast two superstars and will start filming by 2025

In Pic: Siddharth Anand

Listen to this article Siddharth Anand to start filming for another actioner in 2025, to cast two biggest superstars: Report x 00:00

After War, Pathaan, and Fighter, Siddharth Anand is gearing up for his ninth film. While reports of Tiger vs. Pathaan are gaining momentum, speculations suggest that Siddharth is preparing for yet another big-budget action film. If sources are to be believed, Anand has finalized the script after thorough research and is set to commence filming in 2025. The mega-budget film will reportedly star two action heroes, leaving audiences curious and excited.

Reports claim that the filmmaker aims to bring together two of Indian cinema's biggest superstars. “It’s a new genre of action, and the execution for spectacle will surprise the cinema-going audience. It’s the newness of the genre that took him time to research and complete the script,” the source was quoted as saying.

As per Pinkvilla, “Siddharth is a big endorser of the action genre and he has the aim to explore new formats in this space with his directorial. After brainstorming several ideas, he has locked a big-scale two-hero action film as his next directorial. He has been working on the script for a while now and is finally in the stage of proceeding to casting,” revealed a source.

As soon as this report came out netizens started their guessing game. One said it's not Tiger vs Pathaan while another user shared their wish to see Raichand bros (Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan) share a screen.

Anand is also rumoured to be producing 'King,' featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan. Anand's project lineup continues after 'King'; he has 'Jewel Thief' and a few other films in the pipeline. Rumours suggest that the filmmaker might start the 'Tiger vs. Pathaan' film soon. The Pathaan director, along with producer Mamta Anand, has put together a slate of seven films for their banner, Marflix Pictures, which are reportedly in various stages of production.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier in March that Siddharth Anand has stepped down from the director's chair for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 2. There’s another twist to Pathaan 2, as mid-day.com reported that there will be a new spy alongside Shah Rukh in the upcoming sequel. The makers are scouting for a 20-something hero who can join the YRF Spy Universe. While SRK will headline the big-budget action film, this new spy will play his protégé as they take on baddies together. The extended cameo is expected to be a coveted role. Only time will tell who lands the spot and rubs shoulders with King Khan.