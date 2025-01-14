The pap videos caught them indulging in PDA again, as Kiara held onto Sidharth's arm while entering the airport

Sidharth & Kiara. Pic/Instant Bollywood

Listen to this article Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani jet off from the city for the former's birthday celebrations x 00:00

Sidharth Malhotra and wife Kiara Advani were snapped at the airport on Tuesday morning, and it looks like the duo is all set to celebrate the former's birthday on a getaway. Sidharth will turn 40 on January 16, and the duo jetted off to an unknown destination for the celebrations.

Sid-Kiara at Mumbai airport

As usual, they served airport looks we love. Kiara opted for comfy pants, a grey sweater, and a colourful handbag for a pop of colour. Sidharth, meanwhile, looked as dashing as ever, opting for black jeans, a shirt, and a jacket to layer up. They both had their sunglasses on, and from the looks of it, we'd say they were off to some place cold!

The pap videos caught them indulging in PDA again, as Kiara held onto Sidharth's arm while entering the airport. They were all smiles for the photos and videos, and we love that for them!

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7, 2023, and will be celebrating their second wedding anniversary this year. Their wedding took place at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Ever since news about the duo first came out, everyone's been in complete awe of them, and their social media PDA too always has fans gushing over the duo. We truly can't wait to see more adorable pictures of the two from Sid's birthday celebrations!

Kiara Advani’s work front

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Game Changer, co-starring Ram Charan. The movie has received quite a response from fans but mixed reactions to her role. Next up, she also has War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan, and fans are excited to see this pair for the very first time. She also has Don 3 with Ranveer Singh, which is going to be a rather interesting pairing!

Sidharth Malhotra’s work front

As for Sidharth, he has a bunch of projects coming up, including his film with Janhvi Kapoor, Param Sundari. From Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the movie will be directed by Tushar Jalota and will be releasing on July 25 this year. He also has the folk thriller VVAN - Force of the Forest, produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF. The movie is scheduled for a Chhath 2025 release.