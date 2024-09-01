Have you heard? Sidharth’s sudden exit flummoxes film team

Talk in the trade is that Sidharth Malhotra has opted out of Kabir Singh and Animal producer Murad Khetani’s next, tentatively titled Mitti. Sources attribute the actor’s exit to his creative differences with director Balwinder Singh Janjua

Sidharth Malhotra and Sree Leela

Uh oh, it appears that Sidharth Malhotra will take a while longer to come out with his next release. Talk in the trade is that the actor has opted out of Kabir Singh and Animal producer Murad Khetani’s next, tentatively titled Mitti. Sources attribute the actor’s exit to his creative differences with director Balwinder Singh Janjua. It is also being said that Sid was not too pleased that the makers couldn’t get a studio on board to back the action drama set in Uttarakhand. It’s another thing that the actor’s standing has been affected by the debacle of his last action outing, Yodha. The actor, who is said to have been trying to get a movie into production for some months now, has Dinesh Vijan’s romantic comedy in his kitty. Janhvi Kapoor is in advanced stages of discussion to play the leading lady opposite Sid. The Student of the Year actor is also likely to collaborate with mentor Karan Johar on his next. Meanwhile, Murad and Balwinder are looking for a suitable replacement for Sid in their family drama. It remains to be seen if south actor Sree Leela, who was finalised opposite Sid, will continue in the movie or opt out as the face of the project changes.

Missing Christmas?

Aamir Khan had earlier announced that Sitaare Zameen Par will release around Christmas this year. Now, rumours are rife that director RS Prasanna’s sports comedy, based on the 2018 Spanish film, Campeones, might miss the festive date. It is being said that the makers are skeptical about meeting the deadline given the VFX and extensive post-production on Aamir’s comedy drama. While the actor-filmmaker is happy with the way the movie is shaping, he feels it is better to delay its date with cinemas rather than compromise on the perfect quality cinema he is synonymous with. Moreover, the studio backing Sitaare Zameen Par, has also announced the release of their other film, Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan on the same date.

Thanks, but no

R Madhavan recently refused to endorse a pan masala brand. The Shaitaan actor was reportedly approached with a fat cheque to be the face of the campaign. Sources say, the actor doesn’t want to be associated with products that known to be harmful to people and society. “Maddy doesn’t believe in endorsing anything that is known to be harmful. He has a clean reputation and he doesn’t want to jeopardise it with such silly moves,” said a source. The actor is currently soaking in the attention for the re-release of his Hindi debut, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

Gone ghar

Sajid Khan has sold his apartment located in Beach House CHS, in Juhu. It is now learnt that the director registered the transaction in June this year. The property, spread across 2,176 sq ft, with a designated parking lot of 220 sq ft, fetched the filmmaker Rs 6.1 crore. While the identity of the buyer is not known, we hear the purchaser paid stamp duty of Rs 36.6 lakh on this deal. Sajid was to make a comeback with a comedy, 100%, starring John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh. However, there is no update on the project.

Readying for parenthood

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gearing up for one of the best phases of their life. The duo, who tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy, in the November 28, are set to welcome their first child soon. Rumours are rife that the couple is expected to welcome their bundle of joy on September 28. For the ill-informed September 28 is also Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday. Anyway, Deepika is expected to deliver Ranveer and her first-born at a south Mumbai hospital. Currently, she is making the most of her time off from work. The Pathaan actor will reportedly be on maternity leave till March 2025. She will return to the movies with the sequel of Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2989 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Deepika has the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood hit, The Intern, on which she also doubles up as a producer.

Only for Rajini sir

Tamil actor Suriya has postponed his much-anticipated movie, Kanguva, to give Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan a solo release on October 10. During the launch of his brother Karthi’s new film recently, the Soorarai Pottru actor said, “It is a privilege to share the screen with such a legendary actor. Rajinikanth sir has been an inspiration to countless aspiring actors, including myself. His dedication, his charisma, and his unparalleled talent have made him a household name.” Emphasising that deferring Kanguva was a conscious decision as he has high regards for the veteran star, Suriya also maintained that Vettaiyan holds a special palace in the hearts of Tamil cinema lovers. He added, “It was not an easy decision. But, when it comes to honouring a legend like Rajinikanth sir, nothing else matters.” Kanguva also marks the Tamil debut of Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. Its new released date is yet to be finalised.

Modifications mandatory

Last evening, buzz in B-Town was that Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency may not release on September 6. The political drama is caught in a legal wrangle. On Saturday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court heard a matter filed by Gurinder Singh and Jagmohan Singh, who asked for the Central Board of Film Certificate (CBFC) be directed to cancel the certification of the political drama. The petitioners also wanted Emergency to be reviewed by eminent Sikh personalities before it opened in cinemas. Appearing for the Censor Board, the Additional solicitor general of India Satya Pal Jain told the court, “The certification of the movie is under consideration. It has not been granted as of now. It will be granted as per rules and regulations, as applicable in this case. If anyone has any grievance, the same can be sent to the board.” We hear that the makers submitted their extensive research to the CBFC and incorporated the modifications recommended by the Examining Committee.