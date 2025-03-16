Sidharth Malhotra celebrates one year of Yodha calls it a 'truly special film'

Sidharth Malhotra's action thriller "Yodha" reached the audience one year ago today on March 15, 2024. Commemorating the 1-year mark, Sidharth took to social media to pen a special note

Sidharth Malhotra. Pic/Yogen Shah

He posted a clip featuring some high-octane action sequences from "Yodha", and wrote, "One year of #Yodha! A truly special film with a one-of-a-kind story. Shooting high-octane action on a flight was tough but absolutely thrilling!", along with a red heart emoji.

Picture Courtesy/Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram account

Made under the direction of Sagar Ambre, along with Pushkar Ojha, the drama has been produced by Dharma Productions.

Along with Sidharth, the project also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Additionally, Ronit Roy, Tanuj Virwani, Sunny Hinduja, Kritika Bhardwaj, S. M. Zaheer, Chittaranjan Tripathy, Farida Patel Venkat, Mikhail Yawalkar, and Sanjay Gurbaxani are on-board as the ancillary cast.

"Yodha" focuses on an officer from the Task Force on a mission to save a hijacked international flight.

Talking about the technical crew, Jishnu Bhattacharjee

is responsible for the camera work, whereas the editing has been performed by Shivkumar V. Panicker. Meanwhile, the film enjoys songs by

Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra, B Praak, Aditya Dev, and John Stewart Eduri

"Yodha" was released in the cinema halls on March 15, 2024.

Up next, Sidharth is working on "Param Sundari", opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

The film stars Sidharth as 'Param' and Janhvi as 'Sundari'. Set against the picturesque backwaters of Kerala, the romantic comedy promises to be a rollercoaster ride full of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists. It is a cross-cultural love story that centers around a love tale where two contrasting worlds collide, a "North ka munda" meets a "South ki Sundari."

The team has already wrapped up the Kerala leg of the shoot.

The project has been made under the direction of Tushar Jalota, who is known for his work on ‘Dasvi’.

"Param Sundari" is expected to release on July 25, 2025.

