Bollywood actor and dad-to-be Sidharth Malhotra appeared on Lilly Singh’s podcast where he spoke about being a responsible parent especially when raising boys

Sidharth Malhotra Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Dad-to-be Sidharth Malhotra gets candid about raising a son: ‘Get your boys in check’ x 00:00

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra who is set to welcome his first child with actor-wife Kiara Advani recently got candid about what it takes to raise a son. Sidharth appeared on Lilly Singh’s podcast where he spoke about being a responsible parent especially when raising boys. He highlighted that a person is a male by birth but a man by choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

Sidharth Malhotra on raising a son

When Lilly asks Sidharth about what it takes to raise a son since it predominantly comes from fathers, he states, "The best way in my book, though it is a very difficult way, is to definitely get your boys in check growing up. That would be my intent whenever in life that point would come; be it a girl or a boy, I think values, ethics, and being a kinder human being. I was reading recently and it says that being a male is by birth, but being a man is by choice."

Sidharth Malhotra on being a man

When she further asks him what it means to be a man, the Yodha actor adds, "Exactly, it is that you start taking responsibility for your own actions. You start being more accountable and sensitive towards what you are saying, how you are dealing with your family members, your partners, and that's what I wish and hope that as a society and as known people we can influence people in a correct way."

"Parents can be conscious as to what are they really feeding their kids, in terms of culture, in terms of being examples; do they understand the value of being in society, having people and relationships,” says Sidharth.

Sidharth and Kiara announced their pregnancy through a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing an adorable picture holding a pair of baby socks. "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon," the caption read.

Sidharth Malhotra's work front

On the professional front, Sidharth was last seen in 'Yodha', starring alongside Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. He is set to feature in 'Param Sundari' with Janhvi Kapoor, and 'VVAN - Force of the Forrest'. It is touted to be a folk thriller.