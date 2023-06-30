Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram Stories and spoke about his wife Kiara Advani's new film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Sidharth Malhotra appreciates Kiara's performance in 'Satyaprem ki Katha'

Listen to this article Sidharth Malhotra reviews 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', describes Kiara Advani's performance as 'impactful and nuanced' x 00:00

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra never miss a chance to praise each other. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', starring Kiara and Kartik Aaryan, was released in theatres on June 29 and has received positive reviews from audiences. Sidharth Malhotra recently turned to Instagram to express his opinion on the film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram stories to provide his thoughts on his wife Kiara Advani's recent flick 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. Sidharth penned, “A love story with a relevant social message, filled with great performances from the entire cast but Katha you have my heart. @kiaraaliaadvani so Happy that you chose to play this character. Such an impactful and nuanced performance. Kudos to you and the entire team @kartikaaryan @nadiadwalagrandson #SatyaPremKiKatha.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiara Advani later reposted Sidharth's review to her Instagram stories, writing, "Thank you my love" and adding love-filled emojis. The Shershaah pair attended a celebrity special screening of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' on June 28.

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, Kiara and Kartik took to social media to thank their fans for their support. Kiara posted a message to her Instagram story that stated, "Feeling extremely emotional reading all the reviews. Katha has been a very special character to me with a crucial message and today seeing you all give her so much love makes my heart so full" Emojis with a red heart and folded hands follow. Kartik, on the other side, shared a photo of himself from the Siddhivinayak Temple and commented,"Overwhelmed with your Pure Love."

On the work front, Kiara will next be seen in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan, while Kartik has Captain India and Kabir Khan's next in the works. Meanwhile, Satyaprem Ki Katha was released yesterday, June 29th. The film follows the story of Satyaprem Aggarwal aka Sattu and Katha Kapadia, who are played by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, respectively. Apart from them the movie stars Rajpal Yadav, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Anuradha Patel, Shikha Talsania, and others playing important roles in the film.

Talking about Sidharth Malhotra, the actor is all set to make his web-series debut with Rohit Shetty’s cop drama alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.