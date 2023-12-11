Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: When Ashutosh Rana called him 'perfect definition of a gentleman'

Ashutosh Rana had worked with Sidharth Shukla in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

The extremely affable and likeable Sidharth Shukla bid adieu to the world in September 2021. Ever since then, there has not been a single moment when his fans and well-wishers must not have thought about him and missed him. Blessed with a natural likeability factor, Sidharth Shukla still lives in the hearts of his fans.

Actor Ashutosh Rana, had worked with the late actor in the hit film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', which starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt as the lead stars. In an interview with Mid-day last year, he spoke about Sidharth Shukla and what made him the winner of not just the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, but also a winner of everyone’s hearts. On Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, let's take a look back at Rana's memories of the actor.

What is your most vivid memory about Sidharth Shukla?

Besides sharing screen space in ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', we both had the same trainer - Sonu Chaurasia. That way, my relationship with Sidharth was not just a professional one, but also extended on a personal level as well. I was extremely fond of him and his sense of determination to achieve anything with a smile. ‘Courageous’ and ‘fearless’ were two terms which formed an essential part of his personality. He used to speak less, but whenever and whatever he used to speak, it used to make an everlasting impact on the listener.

What is it about Sidharth that you miss the most?

Sidharth was extremely fond of bikes and speed. Besides other things, these two were the traits that I will always remember him for and associate with him. I would also like to add that, whenever any person loves speed, that person should also have a sense of direction and sense of control. Sidharth came across as a risk-taking person and with a go-getter personality. He very well understood the meaning of the term ego. And, I feel that anyone who understands the meaning of ego, can never ever be an egoistic person.

The whole world was shocked with the news about his untimely passing. What was your reaction when you first heard the news?

It was very, very shocking. I was totally at a loss of words. People like Sidharth become successful because they have quick decision-making ability.

As a human being, Sidharth made so much difference in many people’s lives. What difference did he make in your life?

He was someone who always triggered a thought process and philosophy and also taught the way to live life. He was someone who would play on the front foot.

According to you, what is that one quality about Sidharth that made him the darling of millions and also the winner of ‘Bigg Boss’?

His personality and his extremely gentle way of talking to anyone. He was the perfect definition of a ‘gentleman’. He was extremely graceful in whatever he did. There are people who achieve grace in life and then, there are people who are simply blessed with grace since birth itself. Sidharth belonged to the latter set of blessed ones. Whenever Sidharth smiled, it was always mysterious, mischievous and was full of innocence. I personally feel and believe that, when a person looks adorable when he smiles, it really means that person is truly adorable. And Sidharth Shukla was just that person!