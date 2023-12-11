Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: Shehnaaz Gill and the late actor were not only the most popular contestants of season 13 of the reality show Bigg Boss but were also the most loved people on the show

Shehnaaz and Sidharth

Listen to this article Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: When Shehnaaz Gill wrote the late actor's name while giving an autograph x 00:00

Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: Shehnaaz Gill leaves no stone unturned to impress her fans. Be it her daily outings, her women empowerment initiation, or just the actress being herself. Shehnaaz Gill and the late Sidharth Shukla were not only the most popular contestants of season 13 of the reality show Bigg Boss but were also the most loved people on the show. Their popularity was not restricted to the show but continued even after the season concluded. As the world celebrates Sidharth Shukla’s birth anniversary, let’s recall the time when she stole hearts for Her mention of Sidharth Shukla in a note.



Earlier, Shehnaaz made headlines for all the right reasons! The actress, at an event, was seen giving out her autographs to her fans, but do you know what has caught everyone's attention? Her mention of Sidharth Shukla in the note. Yes! A fan video took the internet by storm where Shehnaaz was seen giving an autograph to a fan, and the actress mentioned Sidharth Shukla's name. The note reads, "Shehnaaz Gill loves u. Keep supporting, Sid Naaz. [sic]”



During Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth became close friends, and their bond only got stronger after they left the house. While their fans shipped them as a couple, the two never accepted being in a relationship and maintained that they considered each other to be like family. After leaving the house, they featured together in music videos and also at public events. Their last event together was in August 2021 on the sets of the reality dance show 'Dance Deewane 3'. The episode was aired on television, days before Shukla's demise.



Sidharth Shukla rose to prominence after starring in Balika Vadhu in 2012. The actor worked in shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Dil Se Dil Tak, and other television series. He was the Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 winner. In Bigg Boss 14, Sidharth appeared as a senior. The late actor made his Bollywood debut with ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The actor made his last public appearance on the sets of ‘Dance Deewane’ with Shehnaaz Gill.

ADVERTISEMENT