Sidhu Moose Wala's parents get singer's tattoo inked on their arms

Updated on: 29 July,2022 07:17 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
ANI |

Reportedly, the parents got tattoos from the artist who had made tattoos on Sidhu Moose Wala's arms as well

Sidhu Moose Wala with his mother/ Pic- Instagram


In the memory of Sidhu Moose Wala, his father Balkaur Singh paid an emotional tribute to the late singer by getting his face tattooed on his arm. A video was shared on Sidhu Moose Wala's Instagram page in which a tattoo artist is seen painting the former's portrait on Balkaur Singh's arm.

Balkaur Singh also made the tattoo artist inscribe 'Sarwan Putt' (obedient son) on his arm in the Punjabi language. Sidhu Moose Wala's mother Charn Kaur also got inked 'Sarwan Putt' on her arm.

Reportedly, the parents got tattoos from the artist who had made tattoos on Sidhu Moose Wala's arms as well. Fans became emotional after seeing the video.


Also Read: Many attempts were made to attack my son during elections: Sidhu Moose Wala's father

"Can't ever understand their pain. May god give them immense strength," a social media user commented.

"After seeing @iSidhuMooseWalainsta story, my heart is heavy thinking about the grief of Sidhu's parents and fans," another one wrote.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper's murder.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

