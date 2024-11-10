Sidhu Moosewala's parents celebrated the Annaprashan ceremony of his baby brother Shubhdeep. The video of the intimate ceremony is now going viral

In Pic: Shubhdeep's Annaprashan ceremony

Late singer Sidhu Moosewala's parents recently shared a picture of their baby boy Shubhdeep, and now the family has celebrated the Annaprashan ceremony for the little one. The family posted a video of the ceremony, which has gone viral and has been reshared by a paparazzo account.

Sidhu Moosewala’s family celebrates new boy’s Annaprashan

In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, Sidhu Moosewala's mother can be seen feeding the child, while other guests enjoy the celebration. As soon as the video was released, fans began reacting to it. One wrote, "Sidhu Moosewala's new one is here; he will take revenge on the bad guys soon." Another fan commented, "This child is a miracle, a gift from God, and will do something incredible. It's a blessing from God that he was born to this mother at this age. May God bless him with a long life." A third fan wrote, "A true example that God doesn’t forget anyone. A mother has been blessed with her child, and may God grant this angel a long, blessed life."

Sidhu Moosewala’s younger brother’s face reveal

Earlier, Sidhu Moosewala's parents shared a video of their youngest child, Shubhdeep. In the video, Shubhdeep is seen wearing a turban. Sidhu Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, and his wife, Charan Kaur, welcomed the baby boy in March this year.

Balkaur Singh had previously announced the arrival of the baby on Instagram. In a post written in Punjabi, he said: "Thanks to the good wishes of the lakhs and crores of Shubhdeep's followers and fans, Akal Purakh has sent Shubh's little brother to our laps. My wife’s health is fine, thanks to the blessings of the Almighty, and we both are deeply grateful to our well-wishers for their support."

About Moosewala’s murder

Sidhu Moosewala’s tragic death occurred on May 29, 2022, when he was shot dead in Mansa, a day after the state government reduced his security cover. The 28-year-old singer, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was shot at point-blank range, and over 30 rounds were fired at him. Moosewala was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.