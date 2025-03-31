Sikandar box office: Salman Khan-starrer earns Rs 26 crore on day 1 in India

Breaking News
Updated on: 31 March,2025 08:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Salman Khan's Sikandar had a good start at the box office despite mixed reviews. The film that was released on Sunday opened in double digits

Salman Khan in Sikandar

Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar was released in time for Eid 2025 festivities. The film did not opt for the usual Friday release but was released on a Sunday. Earlier, Khan's Tiger 3 was also released on a Sunday to coincide with the festival of Diwali.  Despite mixed reviews from critics and audience, the AR Murugadoss directorial saw a good turnout in the theatres.


Sikandar's box office day 1


The film has managed to earn Rs 26 crore at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, worldwide the film has grossed over Rs 50 crore. The second day of Sikandar at the box office which coincides with Eid celebrations is anticipated to make humongous numbers at the box office and surpass the worldwide collections for the film in just a few days. 


The film’s record-breaking debut reflects a significant shift in the audience’s post-pandemic viewing patterns, with many flocking to theatres to witness the spectacle. With an opening like this, Sikandar is set to dominate the box office in the coming weeks, making it one of the biggest releases of 2025. 

How Salman Khan became a part of Sikandar 

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently shared how his much-awaited film 'Sikandar' came to life. The actor revealed that the film's story originally came from A.R. Murugadoss.

While speaking to ANI, Salman recalled how the project came to him and also shared that it was Murugadoss who first narrated the script to producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who reached out to him with the script.

"Actually, ye Murugadoss ki script thi aur Murugadoss ne Sajid Nadiadwala ko sunayi. Agle hi din Sajid ka mujhe phone aaya ki sun lena aur shayad tumhe pasand aaye," he added.

"Toh maine suna... maine bola, 'Isme pasand na aane wali kya cheez hai? Kab start karoge?' Toh is prakar se ye film bani hai," Salman said.

Salman Khan returns to the big screen, joined by the stunning Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. Backed by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by the master storyteller A.R. Murugadoss, the film is running successfully in theatres near you.

Salman Khan Sikandar box office Entertainment News bollywood bollywood news

