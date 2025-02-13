Sikandar Kher on how starring in his long-time friends Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s production Baby Do Die Do was a no-brainer

Sikandar Kher welcomes the idea of reuniting with friends on a project. What’s even better, he says, is when the collaboration is on a material as exciting as Baby Do Die Do. The actor has teamed up with his long-time friends Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem in the neo-noir crime comedy. He previously worked with Qureshi on Monica, O My Darling (2022) and Saleem on Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024). “When Saqib offered the film to me, I was happy because it’s work first and foremost. Also, we had just finished filming Citadel and had hung out together. To collaborate with someone for the second time is always a good sign,” shares Kher.

(From left) Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi

Directed by Nachiket Samant, Baby Do Die Do is a whodunit that also stars Chunky Panday alongside Qureshi and Kher. Considering it is Qureshi and Saleem’s second production after Double XL (2022), Kher wanted to support them in the new chapter of their professional lives. He states, “Not only is Huma a fine actor, but she always has a smile on her face and is a joy to work with. It’s incredible that she is not only leading this film with conviction, but also backing it as a producer. I wanted to be part of this journey and support her in any way I could. She brings so much clarity and passion to the set.”