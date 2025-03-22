Breaking News
'Grateful that I'm busy': Sikandar Kher on juggling shoots of Ikkis and Jassi Weds Jassi

Updated on: 22 March,2025 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Sikandar Kher is ‘grateful to be busy’ as he juggles Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis and Jassi Weds Jassi. “I’m enjoying doing roles that are different from one another," he says

'Grateful that I’m busy': Sikandar Kher on juggling shoots of Ikkis and Jassi Weds Jassi

Sikandar Kher

Doing one film at a time would be the preferred pace for Sikandar Kher. But 2025 is turning out to be busy for the actor, who recently wrapped up Baby Do Die Do, and is currently juggling the shoot of Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, and director Paramjeet Bawa’s Jassi Weds Jassi. 


“Currently I don’t have the luxury of [focusing on] one film at a time, but I’m not complaining. Being on set, working and having my films released is the only thing I want,” says the actor, insisting that the three projects belong to dramatically different genres. “I’m enjoying doing roles that are different from one another. It wouldn’t have been too bad if the dates worked out such that they didn’t overlap. But I’m grateful that I’m busy,” he adds.


Like nearly every actor who has collaborated with Raghavan, Kher cherishes being directed by him. He describes teaming up with Raghavan for Ikkis—that sees Agastya Nanda play war hero Arun Khetarpal—as his “most favourite work experience”, saying, “When you’re on set with Sriram, you take to his energy. As a director, that’s his biggest forte. He is easy, approachable, and encourages actors to talk to him at length about a character. When you are in an easy environment like that, your work becomes better.”


sikander kher sriram raghavan bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

