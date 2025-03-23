As the trailer of Salman Khan's action thrillerf Sikandar has been released, we have realized that the film has a Ghajini connection

Sikandar's connection to Aamir

Did you notice? Salman Khan's Sikandar has THIS connection with Aamir Khan's Ghajini

A few days back, A.R. Murugadoss, in one of his interviews, said that Sikandar will have a surprise element just like Ghajini. But now, as the trailer of the film has been released, we have realized that Sikandar also has a Ghajini connection. Just like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan's character name in the film is also Sanjay. Yes, if you haven't realized that, go back to the trailer and check what Rashmika's character says to Sikandar.

In the trailer, when Rashmika and Salman are enjoying a car ride, the actress can be seen saying, "Log tumhe alag alag naam se bulate hain, koi Raja Sahab, koi Sanjay Sahab aur koi Sikandar Sahab, but I like Sanjay haan."

While talking about Sikandar and Ghajini, the director once said, "This is not only a mass film; it has very strong family emotions. Ghajini was about a boyfriend-girlfriend love story, but this is about a husband-wife relationship. It explores how families function today, how couples treat each other, and what we might be missing in our relationships. That will be a highlight of the film. Though Ghajini seemed to be a psycho thriller to the audience, the love story of Aamir and Asin was the surprise element. Similarly, here there’s an element of love that will move the audience."

Sikandar trailer out

The trailer immediately grabs attention with high-octane action sequences, nerve-wracking dialogues, and vibrant, colourful dance numbers. But it’s Salman Khan’s screen presence that truly steals the show. Salman’s portrayal of Sikandar is as raw as it is powerful. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna shines in the trailer, captivating audiences with her effortless charm. While action, drama, and intense scenes are all there in this three-minute-long trailer, it still leaves you with a question mark about ‘what the story is?’

Ghajini 2 update

Filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss has sparked excitement among fans by sharing an update on the speculated sequel to his blockbuster film, the Aamir Khan-starrer Ghajini (2008). Aamir’s character from the movie made waves with his tattoos and signature haircut, and it seems we might see the trend coming back soon. In a recent interview, the director revealed, "We have some ideas" for Ghajini 2, but noted that everyone is currently busy with their respective projects. He also confirmed meeting Aamir to discuss the project, stating, "We discussed something on the sets of Sitaare Zameen Par, and we are in touch on the phone." Notably, Murugadoss had initially rejected the idea of making a sequel in 2023.