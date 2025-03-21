Get ready for an epic cinematic experience this Eid 2025! Salman Khan returns to the big screen, joined by the stunning Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna

The wait is finally over! After much anticipation, the official trailer for Sikandar will be dropping this Sunday, March 23rd, starring superstar Salman Khan and the charming Rashmika Mandanna. Visionary producer Sajid Nadiadwala and the very talented director A.R. Murugadoss are all set to give fans an edge-of-the-seat thrill ride, complete with powerful performances, breathtaking visuals, and a plot that keeps you guessing until the very end.

The film has built a lot of anticipation among fans and the industry, with everyone eagerly waiting to see the power-packed trailer ever since the film's first announcement. The trailer will offer the first glimpse of what is shaping up to be one of the most exciting releases of the year. With stunning action sequences, gripping dialogues, and the kind of emotional depth Salman Khan is known for, Sikandar is set to take the movie world by storm on March 30.

With buzz already growing around the film, the trailer promises to reveal just enough to tantalize audiences and leave them wanting more. Mark your calendars—this Sunday, the much-awaited Sikandar trailer will be released across all major social media platforms, and you won’t want to miss it!

Makers announce Sikandar’s release date

Earlier the makers took to their social media and shared a new poster featuring Salman Khan in and as Sikandar while announcing the release date. They further jotted down the caption, "Celebrating festivals of India with Sikandar. Iss baar celebration hoga triple! We’re coming on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid! #Sikandar releases worldwide in theatres near you on 30th March 2025. See you at the movies."

More about Sikandar

The release of Sikandar on March 30, 2025, is indeed an auspicious occasion, as the nation will be celebrating festivals like Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, marking the beginning of a new year in Maharashtra and South India. Moreover, Salman Khan will continue his tradition of delivering an Eid blockbuster, treating his fans from the very next day.

