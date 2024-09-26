Stirring up more speculation, an Instagram post from an account called Jagruuk Jantaa accused Amitabh Bachchan of ignoring Aishwarya Rai, and it quickly went viral

Amitabh Bachchan with Simi Garewal (Pic/Mid-Day Archive)

Listen to this article Simi Garewal stands up for Amitabh Bachchan amid ignoring Aishwarya Rai rumours x 00:00

For a while now, rumours have been circulating about possible issues in the Bachchan family. Observant fans have noticed that while Amitabh Bachchan frequently posts about his daughter Shweta, son Abhishek, and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, he rarely mentions Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or her daughter Aaradhya on his social media. This noticeable lack of acknowledgement has fueled speculation about a possible rift between Aishwarya and the family.

Simi Garewal slams trolls for bashing Amitabh Bachchan

Stirring up more speculation, an Instagram post from an account called Jagruuk Jantaa accused Amitabh Bachchan of ignoring Aishwarya Rai, and it quickly went viral on Reddit. What really caught people’s attention, though, was veteran actress Simi Garewal's unexpected comment. Defending Amitabh, she responded sharply, saying, “You people don’t know ANYTHING. Stop it.” Her remark has only fueled the rumors even more.

Simi Garewal slams trolls, take a look at her comment:

It's been a while since Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce rumours have been making headlines. Though Abhishek recently shrugged off the reports by saying he is still married, this didn’t stop netizens from noticing every single detail. After enjoying some quality time in Dubai, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya were later seen entering the Bachchans' house in Juhu, ‘Jalsa’. Now, a new video has been going viral, which shows the Bachchan Bahurani, Aishwarya Rai, flaunting her wedding ring.

Aishwarya Rai visited Paris Fashion Week, where she was seen wearing a beautiful red and black outfit. The actress was also seen chatting with people present at the event. Later in the video, Aishwarya was seen flaunting her wedding ring. This has put to rest all the ongoing chatter about trouble in paradise for Abhishek and Aishwarya. The actress' appearance, wearing her wedding ring, has proved that the couple is going strong.

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya were seen entering the Bachchan's house in Juhu, ‘Jalsa’. The video of Aishwarya and Aaradhya coming out of their car and stepping inside the house was shared by a paparazzi account. The video, shared online, shows Aaradhya in a white shirt and jeans, while Aishwarya can be seen wearing a green sweatshirt as she steps out of their car.

We won't know what the real story is until Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan put the rumours to rest.