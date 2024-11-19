Singer Arjun Kanungo lets us in on the mental toll that an 18-month arduous health journey took, one that had him first gain, and subsequently shed 30 kilos

Arjun Kanungo

"People visibly treat you differently,” says Arjun Kanungo with affliction, mirroring emotions that are, unfortunately, far too familiar with individuals tackling obesity. It’s among the few moments in which the revered singer lets us in on the mental toll that an 18-month arduous journey took, one that had him first gain, and subsequently shed 30 kilos.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the most part of this conversation, Kanungo hits us with data, numbers, and scientific jargon that are testimony to the research he put into healing himself after a kidney issue and a subsequent hip fracture put his health in jeopardy. Well aware of the role played by each of the 20 supplements he takes, the inflammatory markers in his body, and the statistical numbers relating to kidney functions, Kanungo is, as he says, more “health-literate” than the average person. What then, we ask, led an individual as informed as him to suffer a kidney issue?

“I was doing stupid things,” he confesses earnestly. “I wouldn’t say that protein [supplements] alone caused kidney damage. I was also taking creatine, and drinking a lot of alcohol. But the final blow came in the form of antibiotics that [I needed to take]. All of this contributed to what they call acute kidney injury. Thankfully, it’s not permanent.” A state-level basketball player, Kanungo was supported by his athletic background when he decided to build his frame in 2021. “I decided to bulk up and was training hard. I was eating 4,000 calories, and gained 14 kilos in the period. I was in great shape, and felt indestructible. That made me try new things, like pre-workout [drinks] with a lot of caffeine, and fat burners, some of which I wouldn’t want anyone to take .”

Being bedridden

Kanungo surely endured a significant health setback, but the problem had a definite solution. Under the guidance of nutritionist Luke Coutinho, he would adopt a vegan diet, get his parameters under control, and return to routine. That, however, was only the beginning of what was set to be a difficult journey as Kanungo subsequently suffered a hip fracture during a vacation. “The thing with vegan diets is that it’s easy to consume a lot of carbohydrates on them. You can be vegan and still eat a lot of unhealthy foods. Also, because of my kidney issues, I could not take any painkillers. The only way I could be happy was by eating. I was eating a lot of chocolate. One believes raw cocoa can’t be bad, but the calories add up. I also had to reduce my protein intake from 170 grams to 60 grams, so, my muscles were not getting adequate nutrition, and were [disintegrating]. All of this led me to gain 30 kilos in six months. Weight piles on really fast. Two months in, I noticed a paunch, and four months later, I noticed that my stomach had [grown larger].” Ask him if his nutritionist raised an alarm over his rising weight, and he says, “At the time, my priority was to reduce the level of creatinine in the blood. Until that is lower than 1.2 mg/dL, one isn’t even allowed to exercise. The weight was piling on, but, it wasn’t my immediate concern.”

Easily among the most celebrated artistes of the independent music industry, Kanungo grew his league of followers with a brand of music that was unique. Considering that his looks have often earned appreciation from his followers, we wonder if the desire to get back into shipshape had to do with retaining an identity his fans had come to admire. “It’s a good question, but unfortunately the answer isn’t a yes or no. When I looked in the mirror, I did not see a person I recognised. It was more important for me to return to how I saw myself than how others perceived me. When I say I wanted six-pack abs again, it doesn’t come from a place of wanting to look good. It’s a metric that people understand, and a good representation of how I want to feel.”

Rebuilding himself

Turning to Coutinho for advice, he had to reduce his caloric intake to half of its initial value. “For about 14 months, I had only 1,500 calories a day. My vegan diet comprised salads, and vegan salads and cheese, which I think are bogus products considering how processed they are. When my kidney [functions returned to normal], I could have curd and other protein options. For several months I did not have a single cheat meal. It was hard, because if you’re accustomed to eating a large amount of calories and then drastically reduce it, your hormonal balance changes. Your body doesn’t stop craving food just because you decided to stop eating it. But, for me, it was do or die.”

Under the guidance of his physiotherapist Tamara Zweck, he graduated from performing strength training exercises to mobility work, kick-boxing, and eventually, weight lifting. He recalls being reduced to tears when he ran for the first time following the injury. “As someone who has been into sports all my life, I was taken aback when I was told I’d never be able to play again. So, to be able to run without pain made me very emotional.”

Kanungo is now on a diet comprising 160 grams of protein and has dropped his body fat percentage from 31 to 9. Looking back at his journey, he expresses gratitude for the team of professionals that guided him to good health, especially Zweck, who encouraged him to dismiss the suggestion of medical professionals who claimed he needed hip surgery. “People think a hip fracture is just an injury. Nobody understands how serious it is. Even my family didn’t call or visit me because they [didn’t think it was serious]. One of the biggest struggles was simply using the wash room. The physiotherapy, [though painful], was the easier part. Struggling with a task as simple as relieving yourself was difficult. It was those embarrassing, undignified moments that were tough to deal with. Also, I can tell you that when you don’t look good, your work suffers too. Nobody calls you or wants you to be on their show. My own management told me, ‘Dude, you’ve become old.’ I was like, I’m 30. But they insisted that my age was showing. People judge you quickly and point out what they see. But just because you don’t like what they see doesn’t mean it’s not true. It’s a lonely journey, and my wife was the only one who had to bear it all. It was eye-opening and showed me what I am capable of. I am much smarter now.”

117kg

Arjun Kanungo’s weight at his heaviest

The Cheats: Shalini Pandey

What’s your cheat meal:

Chocolate cake is my ultimate comfort dessert. A flavourful biryani is another option.

How often do you indulge:

Frequently, because I am an active person. If I am travelling, I indulge a lot.

Cheat meal Vs cheat day:

I don’t plan this. It can be either, and depends on how my week has panned out.

Do you compensate for it:

I do compensate for any indulgence by ensuring that my diet, on most days, consists of clean, and nutritious foods. I exercise regularly, and also pay attention to portion sizes.

Inside Dino Morea’s Fridge

Yogurt

Ice cream

Coconut milk

Chocolate

Fitness tip that works for Maniesh Paul

Maniesh Paul Cardio is not [a tool] to be ignored. You don’t need to run, but, a 45- minute walk is [beneficial]. Even if you can’t lift, you can continue to walk to stay fit.