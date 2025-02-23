Guru Randhawa took to his Instagram account on Sunday and shared a health update with his fans by posting a picture of himself lying in a hospital bed, wearing a cervical collar

Guru Randhawa Pic/Instagram

Punjabi singer and actor Guru Randhawa suffered serious injuries while performing a stunt for his upcoming film, Shaunki Sardar, which led to hospitalisation. The High Rated Gabru hitmaker took to his Instagram account on Sunday and shared a health update with his fans by posting a picture of himself lying in a hospital bed, wearing a cervical collar.

Guru Randhawa shares health update

Talking about his injury, Guru Randhawa wrote in his caption, "My first stunt, my first injury, but my spirit remains unbroken. A memory from the sets of Shaunki Sardar. Bahut mushkil kaam hai action waala, but I will work hard for my audience."

Soon after he shared the picture, his industry peers flooded the comment section to wish the actor a speedy recovery.

Anupam Kher wrote, “You are the bestest. Get well soon.”

“Oh God please take care and get well soon,” added Saumya Tandon and Bharti Singh.

About Guru Randhawa’s Shaunki Sardar

Besides Guru, the film also stars Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. It is set to release on May 16. The film showcases a heartfelt story of love, loyalty, and cultural pride. The film is produced by Guru's banner 751 Films and directed by Dheeraj Rattan.

Guru Randhawa on independent music

Guru Randhawa is known for chart-topping songs like Lahore, Patola, and Dance Meri Rani among others. In an earlier interview with Mid-day, he said, “I have always done independent music from day one. I am not dependent on Bollywood, nor am I someone who waits for calls or to be offered a singing part in movies. Everyone should be independent.”

Earlier in January, the singer hinted at potential issues with the music label T-Series and assured his fans that he would resolve it soon.

In 2024, Guru Randhawa collaborated with international artists and bands. The singer teamed up with Rick Ross for the track, Rich Life.

Last month, the actor also visited the Maha Kumbh Mela and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a video from his spiritual visit. "Blessed to take a sacred dip in Maa Ganga at Prayagraj, where faith flows and spirituality thrives. Starting my new journey with God's blessing. Har Har Gange!" shared Guru, reflecting on the profound peace and positivity the holy waters brought him.