Singer-Performer Sukhbir collaborates with Salman Khan for 'Billi Billi Akh’ in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’

Pic/ PR

The ‘Prince of Bhangra’ & powerhouse singer Sukhbir Singh is all set to be back with his power-packed and much-awaited song of the season titled ‘Billi Billi Akh’ with Salman Khan for the film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' released across all streaming platforms.

It’s been over two decades since the celebrated singer Sukhbir debuted in the Indian music industry and each song goes beyond the expectations of his fans and continues to stay relevant even to this day. This to-be chartbuster has been sung by Sukhbir in Hindi as well as in Punjabi and has his signature style and super-catchy rhythm that pulls you out of your chair and onto the dancefloor. It's an upbeat, peppy song, composed by Vicky Sandhu who's also written Punjabi lyrics, with the perfect blend of modern flair and Punjabi beats, features Sukhbir himself along with the entire cast of the movie, Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill & Palak Tiwari.

On being asked about the song, Sukhbir said, “I met Salman Khan in Abu Dhabi where he had requested a wedding /celebration for his upcoming movie and that’s when I sent him a couple of options. He loved all of them but especially fell in love with ‘Billi Billi Akh’ which was a Punjabi song and lyrics and that’s how we started working on this Hindi version which was written by lyricist Kumaar and the music has been produced by DJ Dips and Supernova.”

Singer Sukhbir contributed so many blockbuster songs that the audience has loved and appreciated since he entered the industry. Talking about his experience during the shoot with Salman Khan, he added, “My experience has been nothing short of simply amazing! I did not expect Salman Khan to be so hands-on when it came to every detail, he would call me to discuss lyrics and the musical bits, ask me to edit certain parts so that they make sense to the visuals of the song, and the best part was shooting of the video which was done in Mumbai. He made sure everyone was looked after and I particularly enjoyed meal times with him as it gave us an opportunity to have one on one sessions to discuss the movie amidst many jokes.”

Piquing the excitement for the song, Sukhbir is thrilled for the song and promises to strike a chord with everyone for a quintessential club hopper and the zing element in equal measures. Sukhbir’s gripping presence and voice made it a song to savor, so don’t forget to tune in and keep humming it.