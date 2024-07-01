After taking his Silhouettes Tour across international shores, Kuhad to serenade India later this year

After touring the US and Canada, Prateek Kuhad is set to bring his Silhouettes Tour to India later this year. His performance playlist includes Cold/mess, Tum jab paas, and Kasoor, among other popular renditions. Kuhad attributes the diverse crowds that he draws to his tendency to serenade fans in two languages.

“My discography consists of a mix of English and Hindi songs. While I wouldn’t call it an experiment, it is a rarity. [I’ve created this identity] because the audience is receptive to my music. There are fans from various nationalities at my concert. The perception of the global audience has definitely changed, and that is cool. It shows how much more connected and aware the world is now,” says the musician.

Ever since his track found a place on former US president Barack Obama’s playlist, Kuhad has attracted a new league of listeners. Ask him how his latest offering reflects his evolution as an artiste and he says, “My process has evolved a lot, lately. Collaborations are extensive. My last record, Mulaqat, with Tara Sutaria, was co-produced with Sickflip. My last single, Just like a movie, and the upcoming one, were both co-produced by Gregg Wattenberg, a Grammy Award-nominated music producer. And for the current album I’m working on, I’ve worked with a lot of writers and producers. [When it comes to approaching my work], I believe it’s best to put everything into what you love doing. If you do so, the outcome will be irrelevant.” Via his upcoming tour that will extend from November to December, Kuhad says he wants to “create a concert experience”.

