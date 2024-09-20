Singer Shaan has created a single called "Durgatinashini," which is dedicated to the recent tragic case in Kolkata where a 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered

Durga Puja holds a special place for singer Shaan as a Bengali. Every year, he releases a song to celebrate the festival. This time, however, he's created a single called "Durgatinashini," which is dedicated to the recent tragic case in Kolkata where a 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Singer Shaan releases song to honour Kolkata rape-murder victim

“The heinous incident, the angst of the common people, and so many doctors and students, specially women, taking the movement forward have impacted me strongly. While I feel their frustration and hopelessness, I also applaud the people who have relentlessly taken to this call for justice. This song was my way to give hope and reassurance that only Maa Durga invokes, to give solidarity to the movement and to the women, each of who is Durga in courage and righteousness - a Durgatinashini,” says Shaan, as per HT City.

Singer Shaan on why he made this song at this time

Talking about how the song came together, Shaan mentioned that while he usually sings about the joyful side of the celebrations, this time he “knew that’s not the present sentiment in West Bengal.” He added, "I reached out to my friend, Rajib Chakraborty, who is a legendary poet-lyricist and told him what I had in mind. He wrote the song in three hours. The poetry had an uneven metre and I found it very unconventional to compose. But as I kept humming the lines without planning a structure, everything fell in place. I immediately composed and sang it, and the song was ready in three days.”

Singer Shaan says he won't be performing commercially during Pujo

Shaan mentioned that he won't be performing at any commercial stage shows for Durga Puja this year and plans to spend time with his family instead. He also shared that he hopes his music will have a meaningful impact, especially on women, and added, “As musicians, it’s our responsibility to spread a positive message through our music. Durga Maa inspired me to come up with this one.”

Singer Shaan and his son sing at a Ganesh pandal in Mumbai

Indian singer Shaan has mesmerised us with his voice for decades. Even as he continues to win hearts, he has introduced his son Maahi as the next-gen talent from the family. Maahi has already impressed the audience with his vocals and during this Ganesh season, the duo gave an impromptu performance during one of their Ganpati darshan in the city.

Recently, father-son duo of Shaan and Maahi attended the puja at a Ganpati pandaal in the city. The duo was at a Ganpati man in Bandra west. During their visit, they enthralled the devotees with their skill set. Shaan and Maahi sang together in front of Bappa. They sang the song 'Tere Saath' which a single was that was recently released by Maahi.