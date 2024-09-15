Shaan and his son Maahi recently visited a Ganpati pandaal in Mumbai. The duo surprised devotees with an impromptu performance

Indian singer Shaan has mesmerised us with his voice for decades. Even as he continues to win hearts, he has introduced his son Maahi as the next-gen talent from the family. Maahi has already impressed the audience with his vocals and during this Ganesh season, the duo gave an impromptu performance during one of their Ganpati darshan in the city.

Shaan and Maahi sing the latter's song 'Tere Saath'

On Saturday evening, father-son duo of Shaan and Maahi attended the puja at a Ganpati pandaal in the city. The duo was at a Ganpati man in Bandra west. During their visit, they enthralled the devotees with their skill set. Shaan and Maahi sang together in front of Bappa. They sang the song 'Tere Saath' which a single was that was recently released by Maahi.

About singer Shaan's son Maahi

Maahi realised at the tender of 9 that he wanted to be a singer, however, it was only when he became a teenager, that he understood the gravitas of the craft. On growing up in a melodious household, he shares, “A son takes a lot of inspiration from his father. He was never like, 'Mere ghar mein sirf mera gaana chalega’. He (Shaan) would get embarrassed when we played his songs at parties. I've sung with him on stage. But otherwise, I was just learning from him. The entire point is to not be an accessory to him. You’re not supposed to just be a sidekick. I still have good memories of Dad and me on stage," the young singer told Mid-day.com.

Speaking about the conversations he has with his father Shaan and how their relationship seconds as a teacher and his student, Maahi shares, “Dad has that complete mastery of whatever he wants to do with his vocal cords. He tells me, ‘I didn't wake up like this’. And when you see that goal so close by it keeps you motivated to reach that level. It keeps me grounded because if he can reach those heights, he can sing those notes, those songs, be who he is and he can stay grounded, why would a singer who sang two songs think of leaving his feet off the ground?”