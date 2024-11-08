Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has completed a week at the box office. And this is how much the films have earned at the box office

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' were released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali. Despite a clash, both films saw a dream run at the box office. Now, at the end of week one both films have managed to make an impressive mark at the box office. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit, Singham Again boasts of several A-list stars including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and others.

How much did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again earn at the box office?

While Singham Again stayed ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the box office race, the gap between the films wasn't much. While the Rohit Shetty directorial earned Rs 186 cr, Anees Bazmee's film collected Rs 168.86 cr. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X to share a detailed analysis on both films' earnings after week 1.

"BhoolBhulaiyaa3 concludes its Week 1 with a solid score... Although the clash has impacted its potential by at least 20%-30%, the total remains excellent, even in the face of stiff competition.

Weekend 2 holds the key; the Friday-to-Sunday performance will indicate whether it can reach the ₹ 225 cr mark.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 [Week 1] Fri 36.60 cr, Sat 38.40 cr, Sun 35.20 cr, Mon 17.80 cr, Tue 15.91 cr, Wed 12.74 cr, Thu 12.21 cr. Total: ₹ 168.86 cr.

#India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice"

Talking about Singham Again business, Adarsh wrote, "SinghamAgain wraps up its Week 1 with impressive numbers, despite the impact of a major release clash... There's no denying that a solo release could've boosted its total by at least 20%-30%.

The Friday-to-Sunday trend in Weekend 2 will be a key indicator, providing an idea of its *lifetime biz*. #SinghamAgain [Week 1] Fri 43.70 cr, Sat 44.50 cr, Sun 36.80 cr, Mon 19.20 cr, Tue 16.50 cr, Wed 14.70 cr, Thu 11.20 cr. Total: ₹ 186.60 cr.

#India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice".

Singham Again marks Rohit Shetty's 10th 100 cr film

Director Rohit Shetty is over-the-moon after his latest film 'Singham Again' becomes his 10th and fastest Rs. 100 crore movie. Rohit took to Instagram, where he shared photographs of the films that have crossed the Rs. 100 crore benchmark, which includes 'Singham Again', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Simmba', 'Golmaal Again', 'Diwale', 'Singham Returns', 'Chennai Express', 'Bol Bachchan', 'Singham' and 'Golmaal 3'. The filmmaker captioned the post, “SINGHAM AGAIN my 10th and fastest 100 cr film. For the past 16 films one thing that has remained constant is your love, thank you for all the support and love, humbled”. 'Singham Again' starring Ajay Devgn on its first four days made Rs. 139.25 crore India net.