Rohit Shetty’s cop drama ‘Singham Again’ beat Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' on Day 2 at the Box Office. Both the films were released on Diwali marking a big clash during the festive season. However, with its powerful ensemble cast, the cop drama has emerged victorious with a difference of Rs 13 crore.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, ‘Singham Again’ remained unstoppable on Day 2 at the Box Office with Maharashtra and Gujarat emerging as the top-performing states. National chains saw strong footfalls after 3 pm, while mass circuits continued to deliver massive numbers, driving #SinghamAgain beyond the Rs 40 crore mark for the second day in a row. ‘Singham Again’ is set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark on Sunday with mass centers adding power and strength to its revenue. On Saturday, the film collected Rs 44.50 crore making its total at Rs 88.20 crore. The Kartik Aaryan-starrer on the other hand collected Rs 75 crore.

About Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’

'Singham Again' is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. ‘Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were seen as Box Office hits. The trailer of the film starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh was released. The nearly five-minute-long star-studded trailer is packed with action scenes and iconic dialogues.

The film draws references from the mythological epic Ramayana and the characters are presented as modern interpretations for the audience. In the trailer, Ajay Devgn is shown reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, facing off against Arjun Kapoor. He represents the modern Ram. The film intertwines themes of 'Good versus Evil'. In the film, Kareena Kapoor plays Ajay's wife, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi. A new addition to the cop universe is Deepika Padukone, who is introduced as 'Lady Singham' aka Shakti Shetty. Tiger Shroff also makes his entry into the team as ACP Satya Pattnaik.