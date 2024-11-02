'Singham Again's day 1 collection stands at Rs 43.70 crore. The Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and others starrer 'Singham Again' is winning the battle for a bigger footfall

Singham Again beats Bhool Bhulaiyaa at box office

Listen to this article Singham Again box office day 1: Ajay Devgn's cop drama roars higher than Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, earns Rs 43.70 crore x 00:00

Day 1 of the biggest clash has concluded, and the verdict is out: 'Singham Again' is roaring ahead of the horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. The Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and others starrer 'Singham Again' is winning the battle for a bigger footfall. According to the official numbers released by trade analyst and business expert Taran Adarsh, the action thriller has made Rs 43.70 crore. While 'Singham Again'’s day 1 collection stands at Rs 43.70 crore, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', despite earning more than the second film in the franchise, managed to earn Rs 36.60 crore at the box office.

BRAND 'SINGHAM' GROWS MIGHTIER...#SinghamAgain ROARS on Day 1... Takes a FANTASTIC start across the board... Achieves career-best *Day 1* numbers for both #AjayDevgn and #RohitShetty.



Singham Again Box Office Day 1 collection

While sharing the details of 'Singham Again's' box office performance, Adarsh wrote, "BRAND 'SINGHAM' GROWS MIGHTIER... #SinghamAgain ROARS on Day 1... Takes a FANTASTIC start across the board... Achieves career-best 'Day 1' numbers for both #AjayDevgn and #RohitShetty. The Brand #Singham cements and solidifies its status, with #SinghamAgain surpassing the second installment [#SinghamReturns - Rs 32.09 cr] by a good margin, despite the clash with another major franchise [#BhoolBhulaiyaa3]. #SinghamAgain performs exceptionally well at national chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis - Rs 19.20 cr], but is outstanding in mass regions... In fact, the mass circuits went into overdrive on Day 1, running at packed capacity, providing a much-needed boost to the exhibition sector, especially single screens. #SinghamAgain [Week 1] Fri Rs 43.70 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice”

The combined collection of Diwali releases on their Day 1 stands at Rs 80.30 crore nett.

About 'Singham Again'

'Singham Again' draws inspiration from the rich narrative of the Hindu epic 'Ramayana'. Ajay Devgn stars as a modern-day embodiment of Lord Ram, while Tiger Shroff takes on the role of Lakshman, and Kareena Kapoor portrays Sita. Ranveer Singh plays Lord Hanuman, and Akshay Kumar takes on the role of Jatayu. Arjun Kapoor will portray the demon king Ravana in the film.

About 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, combining horror and comedy. The film witnesses the return of Manjulika, with Vidya Balan reprising her role, and Madhuri Dixit also playing a character with the same name. The film also stars Triptii Dimri and Kartik Aaryan.