The wait is over! The trailer for the biggest film of the year, 'Singham Again', is finally out, and it can't get any bigger. With a star-studded cast and action-packed scenes, the 'Singham Again' trailer proved that the cop drama is exactly the break you were looking for this Diwali.

What’s in the 'Singham Again' Trailer?

Singham Again brings together Rohit Shetty’s biggest cop universe, reuniting all his iconic characters while also introducing new ones. The trailer begins with Kareena Kapoor explaining the Ramayana to her son, followed by a scene where her character gets abducted like Sita, and Ajay Devgn is all set to be the Ram of her life. Deepika Padukone’s character, Shakti Shetty, appears quite quirky as she introduces herself as Lady Singham.

To create this larger-than-life cop drama, Rohit Shetty has taken inspiration from the Ramayana, where Kareena and Ajay represent Sita and Ram, while Tiger Shroff plays Singham’s shadow, much like Laxman. In this drama, Ranveer Singh symbolizes Hanuman, and Akshay Kumar portrays Jatayu. The trailer also features a cameo by Jackie Shroff. Arjun Kapoor represents Ravan, the one who abducts Sita.

Singham Again will release this Diwali

Earlier, it was reported by Mid-Day that the makers of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' had a meeting with 'Singham Again' director Rohit Shetty and leading man Ajay Devgn to discuss a potential box office clash. A source revealed, “Bhushan believes that both 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' are possible Rs 500-crore grossers. But he felt that the clash would prevent both films from realizing their full potential. So, he requested Rohit and Ajay to push their film’s release.”

Bhushan argued that Bazmee was the first to announce a Diwali release for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', but Rohit Shetty was firm about not delaying his film any further. "At the meeting, Ajay and Rohit pointed out that they had already pushed their film from its original Independence Day release because Allu Arjun’s 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was slated to hit cinemas the same day. They don’t want to postpone it again. 'Singham Again' is a highly anticipated movie, and the actor-director duo believes further delays won’t help matters," a source revealed.

All about 'Singham Again'

'Singham Again' is a multi-starrer featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. 'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. The first film, 'Singham', was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were box office hits. The movie also features Arjun Kapoor as the antagonist.