Sisters before Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sources say Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra, initially slated to roll this year, to kick off in 2024 after Alia wraps up her female-led Jee Le Zaraa

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has long cherished the idea of bringing Baiju Bawra to screen. Initial reports suggested that he would kick off the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-led project mid-2023, tentatively in July. But now, it is heard that the shoot of the musical drama centred on two singers has been pushed to early next year. Reason? First things first, Bhansali is currently consumed with Heeramandi. The auteur, known to seek perfection with his every project, will begin Baiju Bawra only after he has completed his maiden web series.

The second reason has to do with the film’s leading lady. Sources indicate that the actor will kick off Jee Le Zaraa, the road-trip film co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif, by September-end. “Farhan Akhtar has locked the locations for his directorial venture, and has secured block dates of the three actors. If things go as planned, the friendship drama will get off the ground in September, reaching the finish line by November-December,” reveals a source. So, it is only by January 2024 that Bhatt and Bhansali’s dates will match. The source adds, “The first schedule is being planned for January. The movie will be shot over 60-80 days in the first half of 2024.”

