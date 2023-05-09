Manisha Koirala opens up about reuniting with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 25 years

Manisha Koirala, who worked in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Khamoshi: The Musical' will be reuniting with the film-maker after 25 years in his upcoming web series 'Heeramandi'

Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali certainly does not need an introduction. His masterwork has transcended all boundaries of film-making and offered the audience some amazing films like 'Gangubhai Kathiawadi', 'Padmaavat' and many more. His films were studded with some path-breaking performances from the actors. One such film 'Khamoshi: The Musical' by the filmmaker featured prolific actress Manisha Koirala.

Bhansali's upcoming web-series 'Heeramandi', dives deeper into the world of the courtesan, where they were the queens. Manisha Koirala who will be seen playing a pivotal role in the series will be coming back on the screen with the director after two decades. Having always proved to be a major turning point in her career, Manisha Koirala recalled how she is very delighted to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films. She said, “Sanjay is somebody with whom I worked in ‘Khamoshi’ and there was a long gap but we stayed in touch. We have a deep friendship bond, which is not limited to work. I have a deep-rooted respect for him because he is one filmmaker, who has improved with every film and it is because of his work ethics, which nobody can match,”

"Bhansali is one of those few directors whose women-fronted stories emerge as major box office hits", the actor added.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi also features Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

While, the details for 'Heeramandi' are under wraps, not surprising since Bhansali has always chosen to work privately and passionately until he is ready to present it to the world, a source reveals that a massive set of close to 1,60,000 sq. ft has been constructed for the series. The director is personally looking into its minutest details. From the actor’s looks, the details on set, to the art design, the lighting with every scene hoping to capture a different visual vignette.