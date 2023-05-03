Sanjay Leela Bhansali to wrap up 'Heeramandi' shoot before the onset of monsoon

With two months’ work left on Heeramandi, sources say Bhansali racing against time to wrap up shoot before rains hit the city

The perfectionist that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is, little can come in the way of him realising his vision. The Mumbai monsoon, however, is threatening to play spoilsport, as the filmmaker is shooting Heeramandi. With the last leg of the magnum opus — starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal — underway at Film City in Goregaon, we hear Bhansali is racing against time to wrap up the shoot before the monsoon hits the city in June.

Sources tell us about two months’ work is left on the series that revolves around courtesans in pre-Independence India. “Unlike late last year when he would assign work to one of his co-directors, including Mitakshara Kumar, Sanjay sir has been coming to the set every day over the past fortnight. He is overseeing every aspect, from the lighting to the costumes, and performances. He is determined to reach the finish line before the onset of rains,” says a source.

The Netflix series marks his foray into digital entertainment. After kicking off the second schedule in late 2022 that ran into early this year, the team began the final stint in March and will continue at a breakneck speed till June-end. Given Bhansali’s meticulous nature, he has drawn up a contingency plan. The production team has instructed the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) workers to start scaffolding in the first week of June, thus preventing his lavish set from damage. “All exterior shots have been completed, leaving the interior scenes to be filmed. The team is working long hours and shooting multiple scenes a day.”