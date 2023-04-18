Breaking News
Maharashtra: Highway cops warned about Khopoli accident spot eight times in 3 years
Mumbai: 15 years and five govts later, Bandra station remains a dump
Maharashtra: Woman gets museum to add ‘Chhatrapati’ to Shivaji London display
Mumbai: BMC to finally revamp Vikhroli hospital
Mumbai: BMC to set up labs for astronomy in its schools
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Manisha Koirala made a special request to the team of The Kapil Sharma Show

Manisha Koirala made a special request to the team of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Updated on: 18 April,2023 11:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Manisha Koirala appeared as a guest along with actress Mahima Chaudhary on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, which was focused around the stardom they have had from the 1990s and their journey during the cancer treatment days

Manisha Koirala made a special request to the team of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Mahima and Manisha

Listen to this article
Manisha Koirala made a special request to the team of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
x
00:00

In the recent episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Manisha Koirala and Mahima Chaudhary made a grand entrance. Manisha Koirala who has made a mark not just in the Hindi film industry but down south as well with her acting prowess and with her beauty. Manisha has given several hits in her career spanning over three decades and in Kapil Sharma's latest episode evergreen beauty Manisha Koirala looked amazing in a white attire.


Manisha Koirala appeared as a guest along with actress Mahima Chaudhary on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, which was focused around the stardom they have had from the 1990s and their journey during the cancer treatment days. Both the actresses looked gorgeous and were seen enjoying the show to the fullest. The actresses had a great time on the show since they met after ages and  Mahima reveals & praises about Manisha Koirala's personality and that she is mesmerized by Manisha and Dimple Kapadia on screen as well as offscreen.  



Manisha Koirala also shared her experiences meeting Mahima after a long time, "This was a good place where we were just there together for a long time and got to spend some amazing time with her.. It was really lovely to see her comeback to life in a full form and  fighting spirit, smiling face and looking glam. So it felt really nice and warm and it was a  fun evening with her."


According to the sources, when TKSS approach Manisha Koirala for the show, she thought it would be a good place to showcase and praise the real life heroes of the society on the show.  So Manisha asked the TKSS team to call real life heroes who work so much for the society but they are never seen in the limelight, So she requested the team to contact impact foundations people to be present during the show. She also recommended inviting Shalini Jatia, who works really hard along with other good doctors, working for poor child cancer patients at TATA Hospital for NGO Impact foundation.

mahima chaudhary manisha koirala Entertainment News indian television television news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK