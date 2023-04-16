Mahima Chaudhary on The Kapil Sharma Show: In my sickness, your show helped me recover a lot

In the recent episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Mahima Chaudhary said that Kapil's show helped her in her recovery. She said, "You are the reason for my good health Kapil"

Manisha Koirala and Mahima Chaudhary at 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

The latest episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' marked the presence of the evergreen beauties and cancer survivors Manisha Koirala and Mahima Chaudhary. The actresses were welcomed on stage with the songs from their respective movies. Manisha was last seen on the stage of the show back in 2017, five years ago as Kapil joked about it calling it either a coincidence or that Koirala is from a political family.

In the episode Mahima said that Kapil's show helped her in her recovery. She said, "You are the reason for my good health Kapil. Recently as I had fallen sick with cancer so then I used humour as a survivor I wanted to see only comedy and used to put on your show and I never used to know when I fell asleep and when I recovered from my sickness."

Kapil later mentions that in his college days, he would get the front row tickets to the movies of the actresses because they were relatively cheaper and hence, anything on screen would happen right at his face, He added that when Shah Rukh would do something to Mahima, it almost felt like the hand was going through the viewer's shoulder.

Meanwhile, superstar Salman Khan was also seen on the recent episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' this weekend for the promotion of the film 'Kisi Ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' along with his co-stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and singer Sukhbir.

Taking to his Instagram feed, comedian Kapil Sharma shared a glimpse from the upcoming episode. The actors can be seen performing the iconic towel step from the song "Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din" as they sing the song at the top of their lungs.

In the caption, Kapil wrote, "Bhaijaan in mood @beingsalmankhan @sukhbir_singer #kisikabhaikisikijaan #thekapilsharmashow"