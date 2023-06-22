'Sisters Forever': BFFs Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor recreate adorable childhood picture

Ananya Pandey took a stroll down memory lane to post a ‘then-and-now’ picture with childhood best friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor

Ananya Panday (L), Suhana Khan (C) and Shanaya Kapoor (R), Pic/Panday's Instagram

Ananya Pandey took a stroll down memory lane to post a 'then-and-now' picture with childhood best friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.

The actress shares a very close relationship with Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana and Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya. The three have been besties since the longest time, grew up together and now, will soon be contemporaries in the Bollywood industry. They often take to Instagram to share stunning photos of each other.

Fans love to see the BFFs pictures together. Today, Ananya shared a special throwback picture of the trio showing that even though they had undergone radical personal transformations – not much had changed in their precious friendship.

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram story on Thursday evening and shared a collage of two photos. The one above showed Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya’s childhood picture in which the young, bewildered trio is seen posing with their water guns. Suhana stands in the center, while wavy-haired Ananya and Shanaya pose on the left and right respectively.

Ananya shared another recent picture in which the three now grown-up but still as-close trio, recreate their childhood memory. Suhana is once again in the center, wearing a blue outfit with polka dots, with Suhana and Ananya on either side of her. Sharing the collage, Ananya attached a gif that read, “Sisters 4ever (forever).”

Shanaya Kapoor also shared the same picture on her Instagram story and posted a red heart emoji.

There is nothing more we love to see than three women powerhouses in the same frame!

On Koffee With Karan Season 7, Karan Johar had asked Ananya Panday whether she thinks her friendship with Suhana and Shanaya will survive in the future owing to ‘industry’ dynamics. Ananya was quick to re-affirm their friendship and say “It’s not even friendship anymore. I think it’s family.”

Ananya had previously talked to PTI about how the three grew up sharing a dream to one day grace the silver screen. She had also called herself ‘the drama queen’ of the group and credited Suhana with being the ‘most loving’ and Shanaya with being ‘extremely hard working and sincere.’ The enduring bond that the three share seems like a true force of sisterhood!

Ananya Panday has already made her mark in the industry and will next star in ‘Dream Girl 2’ opposite Ayushmann Khurranna. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ and Shanaya will make her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions' ‘Bedhadak.’