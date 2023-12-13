Smita Patil Death Anniversary 2023: When Prateik Babbar paid tribute to his mother with this special gesture

On Smita Patil's death anniversary let's recall, how her son Prateik Babbar paid homage to her

Smita Patil and Prateik Babbar

Smita Patil Death Anniversary 2023: The acclaimed Indian actress, passed away on December 13, 1986. Smita Patil was known for her powerful performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema and remains one of the most respected and influential actresses in the history of Indian cinema. On her death anniversary let's recall, how her son Prateik Babbar paid homage to her.

The son of the legendary actress Prateik Babbar, who is known for his work in films like 'Mulk', 'Chhichhore', 'India Lockdown' and several others, has changed his name to Prateik Patil Babbar as a heartfelt homage to his late mother.

Talking about his decision, Prateik told IANS, "With the blessings of my father and my entire family.. my late maternal grandparents & my late mother. I have decided to add my mother's last name as my middle name, giving birth to my new screen name 'Prateik Patil Babbar', part superstitious and part sentimental, when my name appears in film credits or anywhere for that matter. I want it to be a reminder to myself, the people and the audience, of her extraordinary and remarkable legacy, of my legacy, a reminder of her brilliance and greatness".

The actor shared that the decision to include his mother's last name, Patil, is a testament to his deep love and respect for her and a way to embrace his own identity and roots. Through this name change, he aims to assert his individuality while honouring the powerful lineage he belongs to.

He further mentioned, "My mother will be a part of each and every endeavour I put my energies into not that she wasn't a part before but, having her last name as part of my name just solidifies the sentiment. It'll be 37 years this year since she left us, gone but not forgotten. I will make sure she is never forgotten. Smita Patil will live on through my name quite literally."

Smita Patil made her acting debut with Shyam Benegal's ‘Charandas Chor’, and soon she solidified her position as one of the leading actresses. With her skills and versatility, the actress earned two national awards in her name. Apart from acting, Patil was an active feminist and a member of the Women's Centre in Mumbai.